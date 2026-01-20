Duke University sues QB Darian Mensah to keep him with football program

Duke University has sued quarterback Darian Mensah in order to keep him with Blue Devils football program. The suit was publicly filed on Tuesday.

Mensah entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month and also addressed his decision. He came to the Blue Devils, playing for Manny Diaz for one season, after transferring from Tulane.

As the suit says, it is the State of North Carolina County of Durham Duke University vs. Darian Mensah. What comes of this as Mensah is currently in the transfer portal remains to be seen.

via On3’s Pete Nakos

“In July 2025 Mensah signed a multi-year contract with Duke University that ends on December 31, 2026, and which provides Duke a number of rights, including exclusive rights throughout the term to Mensah’s name, image and likeness (“NIL) with respect to higher education and football,” the filed suit read in part. “Duke University has met all of its obligations under that contract. As recently as December 2025, Mensah affirmed his commitment to Duke University. Then, a few hours before the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s (NCAA) deadline for student-athletes in football to initiate notification of transfer (Colloquially, entering the ‘transfer portal), Mensah reversed …”

Mensah’s decision was a change of course after, on Dec. 19, he announced he’d be returning to Duke next season. In his lone campaign with the Blue Devils, the signal caller completed 66.8% of his pass attempts for 3,973 total yards and 34 touchdowns, compared to six interceptions. Additionally, he recorded one rushing score.

“I’m forever grateful for Duke and the coaching staff. Thank you Duke family for everything,” Mensah wrote on X. “This wasn’t an easy decision, but after talking with my family, I believe it’s in my best interest to enter the transfer portal.”

For his efforts, he was named an All-ACC Second-Team selection. His individual statistics translated to win column as well. Duke posted a 9-4 overall record and won the ACC title for the first time since 1989.

Per Yahoo! Sports‘ Ross Dellenger, Mensah was in the second year of his contract with Duke and earning $4 million annually. Dellenger previously reported that Duke’s deal prohibits another university from using Mensah’s NIL. He must resolve this issue if he hopes to earn NIL money from another school.

Dellenger believes Miami is the most-likely transfer destination for Mensah. Miami starting quarterback Carson Beck has no eligibility remaining after this season.