Duke star Cameron Boozer may have gotten away with one during the Blue Devils’ Elite Eight matchup vs. UConn. With around eight minutes to go and Duke nursing a nine-point lead, Boozer slammed into Braylon Mullins. While the officials let play continue — eventually leading to two points for the Blue Devils — Gene Steratore and Grant Hill both believed Boozer committed an offensive foul.

UConn coach Dan Hurley was livid with the no-call. You can view the play and their explanations on Boozer getting away with one below.

"Looked like a charge to me." –@realgranthill33



"I had a charge on the play." – @GeneSteratore pic.twitter.com/1pw9Ofn3Bo — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 29, 2026

This article will be updated shortly