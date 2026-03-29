Duke vs. UConn: Gene Steratore, Grant Hill call out officials for missed Cameron Boozer charge
Duke star Cameron Boozer may have gotten away with one during the Blue Devils’ Elite Eight matchup vs. UConn. With around eight minutes to go and Duke nursing a nine-point lead, Boozer slammed into Braylon Mullins. While the officials let play continue — eventually leading to two points for the Blue Devils — Gene Steratore and Grant Hill both believed Boozer committed an offensive foul.
UConn coach Dan Hurley was livid with the no-call. You can view the play and their explanations on Boozer getting away with one below.
This article will be updated shortly