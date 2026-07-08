Dusty Dvoracek: Lane Kiffin, LSU are CFP or bust in 2026 or fans will be 'outraged'

LSU and Lane Kiffin better make the College Football Playoff this season, per Dusty Dvoracek. But the college football analyst isn’t the only one saying this. That’s the sentiment around Baton Rouge.

Kiffin spurning Ole Miss’ College Football Playoff run to take this job only amplifies the expectations going into 2026. He’s a really good coach and LSU has won three national titles under three different head coaches this century.

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Plus with the 12-team bracket, LSU has the opportunity to get in there with the recruiting and transfer portal talent. So Kiffin has to buckle up and get to double digit wins and at least that first round CFP game.

“If they don’t make the College Football Playoff this year, people are going to be freaking out,” Dvoracek said on Sirius XM. “Book it. I promise you, there will be LSU fans that are outraged if they don’t make the playoff. And Lane Kiffin is going to be wildly scrutinized, not just by LSU fans, a lot of people in the media are going to criticize him as well. This is the nature of the business, a place like LSU, and how high profile this entire thing was with him leaving Ole Miss, everything that went down with that, and the price tag of this roster, all of it, all of it.

“The expectation is to go make the playoffs. He doesn’t have to win it. He doesn’t have to win a playoff game. I think he’s got to get to the playoffs, or else, he’s not getting fired, that’s not even a question, but you will hear, I think, a lot of animosity from the LSU fan base if they’re not in the college football playoff this season.”

Former coach Urban Meyer, who’s won three national titles at Florida and Ohio State, said the same thing. Fair or not, the LSU fanbase is all about winning at the highest level and with the investment into the Kiffin era, the Tigers need to hoist the trophy.

“The reason I bring up Lane Kiffin is, is it national championship-or-bust (in Year 1)? Because, if it’s anything less, he’s going to get hammered,” Meyer said during Wednesday’s Triple Option podcast. “I don’t (think he has to win it Year 1), but I’m not a nut job LSU fan. I mean, they’re nuts!”

Kiffin went 55-19 at Ole Miss, winning double digit games four times in six seasons. THey made the CFP last year, but Kiffin was not a part of that run to the semifinals.

Still, he’s 116-53 and has had some semblance of success everywhere he’s gone. And he’s only gotten better. Following the Brian Kelly era, who thought LSU would help his coaching abilities get over the top after coming from Notre Dame, flamed out in the end.

CFP or bust seems to be the message for the Tigers in 2026. How Kiffin will handle that will be must-see TV this fall.