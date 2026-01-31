Before his players took the court for warmups, Dusty May sat courtside ahead of Michigan‘s 83-71 win over rival Michigan State on Friday. It goes without saying the Spartans fans inside the Breslin Center didn’t greet him with a warm welcome.

May revealed that he didn’t actually intend to sit out there in the first place. Being his first time coaching at Michigan Sate, he simply wanted to get a look at the arena before-hand. Once he was spotted, there was no going back.

“I was actually just taking a peek,” May said postgame. “I thought when we pulled in, the students were still lined up down the block, and even when we rode in at the Kalamazoo entrance or whatever, there’s a long line. And I saw those students, and I was like, ‘Okay, they’re not in yet,’ but man, this is big time, there’s a lot of anticipation for this game.

“And so I walked by, and I was greeted. As soon as I stuck my head out on the court, and at that point, I was like, there’s no way I’m ducking and running from this smoke now.”

The Wolverines wouldn’t duck any smoke once the game tipped, either. Michigan appeared to be in line for a blowout victory after taking a 42-26 lead into the halftime locker room.

They led by as many as 18 points during the contest. However, the Spartans wouldn’t go down without a fight. Michigan State erased that deficit and even tied the game down the stretch in the second half. Still, the Wolverines would find their rhythm in the final eight minutes to earn a 12-point win.

“This stuff doesn’t bother me,” May continued. “And so I just let them get all their frustration and their animosity out early, and then that way they could enjoy the game. So I felt like I contributed to the environment just a little bit.”

Michigan has now won consecutive games against top 10 opponents after having outlasted No. 5 Nebraska 75-72 earlier in the week. This two game stretch could be a key piece for the Wolverines and their bid for a potential No. 1 seed on Selection Sunday.

The victory improved the Wolverines to 20-1 on the season and now sit alone atop the Big Ten Standings at 10-1 overall heading into a packed Saturday of action. Michigan will take on Penn State at home next, which is set for Thursday evening.