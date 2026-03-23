Dylan Darling called his shot despite not making a single one all game to that point. With 3.9 seconds on the clock, St. John’s junior point guard implored Rick Pitino to run “power” a one-on-one isolation play in which Darling is the only option. Good thing the 73-year-old veteran coach listened.

Darling’s last-second backed layup secured fifth-seeded St. John’s 67-65 win over fourth-seeded Kansas in their second-round NCAA Tournament game Sunday evening from San Diego. The victory sent the Red Storm to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1999.

The final bucket was Darling’s first made-basket and first points of the game after starting 0-for-4 from 3-point range in the game. But after taking the in-bounds pass with less than 4 seconds left in regulation, Darling took superstar Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson one-on-one and beat the potential No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick to the basket and laid the ball off the backboard just as the game clock hit all zeros.

“Bells (Darling) comes up to me and says run ‘Power’ which is a high back-screen pick-and-roll, so I walk away and said, ‘Wait a second, he hasn’t scored a bucket and he wants to run a play for himself,” Pitino said postgame. “Then I’m thinking as I’m walking, ‘But he’s Bells, and not only did he do it, he went with his right hand. So real proud of him. To want the ball when you haven’t made a shot is unbelievable.”

Great, great stuff from Rick Pitino on how Dylan Darling talked him into running a play for … Dylan Darling. pic.twitter.com/SNSFYO48LP — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 23, 2026

“Bells” is a playful nickname Pitino bestowed upon Darling in mid-February after declaring his junior guard had “balls as big as church bells” after he hit a clutch go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:12 remaining of an 88-83 victory over Xavier. It was Pitino’s 900th career win, coming over his son Richard’s team no less.

“I’ve said it to you all year long about how enjoyable they are,” Pitino said postgame Jan. 24. “Tonight was the icing on the cake because a lot of teams would break down 12 or 10 and they never broke. They just stayed with it. Dylan Darling has balls as big as church bells. Unbelievable. Bryce Hopkins made big plans. Ian (Jackson) kept us in the game in the first half, so it was a great team performance.”

Of course, Sunday night’s buzzer-beating game-winner probably trumps the 3 against Xavier. Darling becomes just the seventh player since 2016 to score a game-winning buzzer-beater in a NCAA Tournament game, and first to do so with the buzzer-beater representing his only points of the game.