Dylan Raiola injury update: Oregon QB reveals where his health stands after season-ending leg issue

It’s been a long few months for quarterback Dylan Raiola, who suffered a broken right fibula late in the 2025 season and then opted to transfer to Oregon this offseason. But he’s rounding into form once again as the Ducks continue spring practice.

Raiola met with the media recently and discussed his health as he works his way back from the broken leg. He’s had to “learn how to walk again,” so the process has been intense.

That said, he’s feeling good again. He’s raring to go.

“Absolutely. Two weeks ago I just got fully cleared so I’m very grateful for all the trainers and people and everyone that went into that recovery,” Raiola said. “Yeah, I feel great.”

Dylan Raiola’s talent is clear. He was a superstar high school prospect before he took over the reins at Nebraska.

In two years, he threw for 4,819 yards and 31 touchdowns, against 17 interceptions. And perhaps the best news? He should get time to get fully right again, as Oregon returned Heisman Trophy contender Dante Moore for another season.

“Obviously there’s still things that I need to work through to kind of get back comfortable of whether it’s the balance of my feet — it’s just so weird, you’ve got to learn how to walk again, let alone take a drop and throw a football,” Raiola said.

Still, Dylan Raiola is excited to be back on the gridiron again. Now it’s about adjusting to a new place, with a new coach and a new style of doing things. He was successful at Nebraska, but perhaps not quite as successful as many envisioned when he first enrolled.

Getting a chance to back up Moore this season could give Dylan Raiola exactly what he needs. Time to rest and recover while learning the system. The hope is he’ll be ready to roll so Oregon has no fallback in the event he has to step in for Moore, whether that’s this year or next.

First and foremost, though, the goal is to recover. And now that he’s fully cleared, that process can really begin.

“There’s so many baby steps that go into it, but I’m grateful to be 100% fully cleared moving forward,” Raiola said.