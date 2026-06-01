EA Sports College Football 27 video game cover athletes released

The EA Sports College Football 2027 video game cover returns for its third consecutive year this summer. Sources tell On3 that Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy and Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney will be on the standard edition cover.

The official cover is set to be dropped on Tuesday. College Football 27 is set for release in mid-July.

Among the features expected in the game are the return of Mascot Mashup, a revamped Dynasty Mode and announcer presentation, sources tell On3. Dynamic weather is also expected to be added. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore and Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti are on the deluxe edition of the cover, sources said.

“It’s a blessing,” Moore recently told On3. “Many times, as a kid, you played multiple games that have cover athletes. As a kid, you dream about being on there one day. And when they gave me the phone call and talked to my team about it, I was excited. It was a great shoot, had a great time. I’m excited for the drop.”

The EA Sports College Football opening drive, introducing the 2027 video game, is set to release on June 4. College Football 27 early access begins July 2.

The original EA college football video game franchise ran from 1998 until 2013. Moving from the Bill Walsh College Football moniker to NCAA Football, the annual game was eventually discontinued. The game returned in July 2024 for the first time in more than a decade.

“It’s an unbelievable opportunity, just for my family and my friends, and everybody who plays the game to connect with them,” Maiava said. “It’s going to be really cool to play me as a player, and it’s a really exciting game. I played the game myself, I can’t wait for it to come out.”

