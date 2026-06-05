EA Sports College Football 27: Joel Klatt, Holly Rowe appear in game as broadcasters

Holly Rowe and Joel Klatt are in the game. They will appear as broadcasters in EA Sports College Football 27, with Klatt replacing Kirk Herbstreit, EA announced Thursday.

Rowe will make her debut as a sideline reporter this year to report on injuries, weather, player performance and game flow. Klatt, meanwhile, will now be alongside Chris Fowler as the lead play-by-play team.

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On3’s Pete Nakos reported Herbstreit would not appear in the newest installment of the game, which is set to release in July. He appeared alongside Fowler as part of the “Big Game” broadcast team during the first two editions.

David Pollack also is not returning as a commentator, according to The Athletic. He was part of a three-person booth that included Rece Davis and Jesse Palmer. As part of the broadcast changes, College Football 27 will feature more “context aware commentary” and “seasonal performance awareness,” EA announced Thursday.

EA Sports unveiled the cover for both the standard and deluxe editions earlier this week ahead of Thursday’s launch event on Navy Pier in Chicago. A trailer also released Thursday night as EA Sports unveiled both College Football 27 and Madden NFL 27.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney and Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy all appear on the standard edition cover of EA Sports College Football 27. The deluxe edition cover also includes USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore and Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti, along with some mascots in the background.

“It’s a blessing,” Moore recently told On3’s Pete Nakos. “Many times, as a kid, you played multiple games that have cover athletes. As a kid, you dream about being on there one day. And when they gave me the phone call and talked to my team about it, I was excited. It was a great shoot, had a great time. I’m excited for the drop.”

EA Sports College Football 27 will also see the return of Mascot Mashup, as well as a revamped Dynsaty Mode. The game is set to release in mid-July with early access starting July 2.

College Football 27 will be the third installment for EA Sports since revitalizing its college football video game in July 2024. Its return set records after being discontinued more than a decade earlier. EA Sports’ original college football video game franchise ran from 1998-2013.