EA Sports releases Top 10 overall schools in College Football 27, full team ratings

The hype surrounding EA Sports College Football 27 continues to build. Ahead of the game’s release, EA Sports unveiled the Top 10 overall teams and full ratings for every program in the game.

Oregon enters the year as the highest-rated team in the country with a 91 overall rating. Several national title contenders aren’t far behind, with Ohio State and defending champion Indiana checking in at 90 overall.

Traditional powers from across the SEC, Big Ten and independent ranks are heavily represented. Here’s a closer look at the Top 10 teams in this year’s edition of College Football 27.

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1. Oregon — 91 OVR

Oregon sits alone at the top of the ratings with a 91 overall score. Dan Lanning’s program has become one of the nation’s premier powers in recent years.

The Ducks are viewed by many as a national championship favorite entering the season. EA Sports clearly believes Oregon has the most complete roster in the country, with Dante Moore back for another season.

T-2. Ohio State — 90 OVR

Ohio State once again finds itself among the elite teams in the game. The Buckeyes received a 90 overall rating after another loaded offseason and keeping Jeremiah Smith and Julian Sayin.

Ryan Day’s program continues to recruit and develop talent at an elite level. Only Big Ten rival Oregon finished with a higher rating.

Indiana — 90 OVR

Indiana joins Ohio State with a 90 overall rating. Curt Cignetti’s program continues its remarkable rise after winning the national championship last season.

The Hoosiers have quickly become one of college football’s biggest success stories. EA Sports views them as one of the top teams to beat in 2027. Josh Hoover won’t hurt.

T-4. Notre Dame — 89 OVR

Notre Dame earned an 89 overall rating. The Fighting Irish remain one of the most recognizable brands in college football, even after missing the CFP last season by a hair.

Marcus Freeman has kept the program among the nation’s elite. Another playoff run is expected in South Bend.

Texas — 89 OVR

Texas also checks in at 89 overall. The Longhorns continue to field one of the most talented rosters in the SEC, led by quarterback Arch Manning.

Expectations remain sky-high in Austin entering the season. EA Sports believes Texas belongs among the national title contenders.

T-6. LSU — 88 OVR

LSU landed an 88 overall rating. The Tigers consistently recruit at a championship level and enter the season with lofty expectations.

Lane Kiffin’s squad is expected to contend in the SEC race in Year 1. Their rating places them firmly among the nation’s best teams.

Miami — 88 OVR

Miami joins LSU with an 88 overall score. The Hurricanes continue to build momentum under Mario Cristobal after finishing as the runner-up in 2025.

Talent has never been an issue in Coral Gables, and EA Sports clearly likes the roster. Miami enters the season with playoff aspirations.

Ole Miss — 88 OVR

Ole Miss rounds out the trio of teams rated 88 overall. Pete Golding has taken over for Lane Kiffin and is hoping to make the Rebels a consistent contender in the SEC.

The program continues to thrive through recruiting and the transfer portal. Another strong season is expected in Oxford, with Trinidad Chambliss back.

T-9. Georgia — 87 OVR

Georgia begins the year with an 87 overall rating. Even after several years of dominance, Kirby Smart’s program remains among the nation’s elite.

The Bulldogs continue to reload rather than rebuild. Their rating keeps them inside the Top 10 nationally, to nobody’s surprise with Gunner Stockton leading the charge.

Oklahoma — 87 OVR

Oklahoma shares the ninth spot with Georgia at 87 overall. The Sooners enter another season with expectations of competing for championships under Brent Venables.

Their roster received plenty of respect from EA Sports. Oklahoma rounds out the Top 10 teams in College Football 27.

11. Texas Tech — 87 OVR

T-12. Alabama, BYU, Texas A&M and USC — 86 OVR

T-16. Michigan, Missouri and Tennessee — 85 OVR

T-19. Florida and Louisville — 84 OVR

T-21. Auburn, Clemson, Houston, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Penn State, SMU, Virginia and Washington — 83 OVR

T-30. Arizona, Florida State, South Carolina and UCLA — 82 OVR

T-34. Arizona State, California, Colorado, Kansas State, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, UCF, Utah, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech — 81 OVR

T-46. Arkansas, Boise State, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State and TCU — 80 OVR

T-52. Baylor, Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, NC State, North Carolina, Northwestern and Wisconsin — 79 OVR

T-60. Georgia Tech, Rutgers, Syracuse, UNLV, Wake Forest and West Virginia — 78 OVR

T-66. Boston College, Iowa State, James Madison, Kansas, Memphis, North Texas, Purdue, San Diego State, Texas State and USF — 77 OVR

T-76. Army, Florida Atlantic, Fresno State, Georgia Southern, Hawai’i, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Miami (OH), New Mexico, Oregon State, Stanford, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, Utah State, UTSA and Washington State — 76 OVR

T-93. Delaware, Kennesaw State, Marshall, North Dakota State and Western Michigan — 75 OVR

T-98. Air Force, Arkansas State, Colorado State, East Carolina, Louisiana Tech, Navy, Ohio, Old Dominion and UConn — 74 OVR

T-107. Akron, Appalachian State, Eastern Michigan, FIU, Georgia State, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico State, Toledo, Troy, UAB, Western Kentucky and Wyoming — 73 OVR

T-120. Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Central Michigan, Charlotte, Kent State, Middle Tennessee, Missouri State, Rice, Sacramento State, San Jose State, South Alabama and UTEP — 72 OVR

T-134. Sam Houston, Southern Miss and UMass — 71 OVR

137. Northern Illinois — 70 OVR

138. UL Monroe — 69 OVR