EA Sports releases Top 10 rated QBs in College Football 27

EA Sports released its Top 10 rated QBs in the new game College Football 27. The usual suspects are up here and perhaps it’ll be subject to change in season.

Despite some injured players on this list, they are still high quality quarterbacks. But maybe the ratings will surprise you a bit.

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

So without further ado, let’s dive into EA Sports’ latest player ratings list ahead of the game’s release later this summer. We’ll start at the top.

Moore comes out as EA’s top QB in the video game. He’s not tied with any other quarterback either!

The Oregon star elected to stay in school for the 2026 season to help the Ducks chase a national championship. Last year, he threw for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 71.8% completion percentage.

Sayin is up next in EA’s QB rankings, coming out with a rating of 94. The Ohio State star excelled as a passer in his first year as a starter, easily blending in with Ryan Day’s system.

It’ll help in the game that the Buckeyes feature WR Jeremiah Smith and RB Bo Jackson. Have fun using them with the controller. Saying threw for 3,610 yards, 32 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 77% completion percentage in 2025.

Chambliss only played one year for Ole Miss but made it count, leading the Rebels to the CFP semifinals. What does he have for an encore?

Well the sixth year QB has a new offense to learn, but he’s got a high rating in EA’s new game. Last year, he threw for 3,937, 22 touchdowns, three interceptions and a 66.1% completion percentage. He also ran for 527 yards and eight touchdowns.

Maiava broke out last year, his third year of college football. That’s the perk of being a QB in Lincoln Riley’s system at USC.

EA Sports liked what he brought to the table in 2025: 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, a 65.8% completion percentage and six rushing touchdowns. Going into his senior year, he should have the opportunity to compete for the Heisman.

Carr was also a first-time starter in 2025 and he played very well for Notre Dame. Going into Year 2 as the starting QB, Carr has expectations to lead the Fighting Irish to the College Football Playoff, and perhaps beyond.

The stats speak for themselves and Carr might have to take on a bigger role with the loss of RB Jeremiyah Love. He threw for 2,741 yards, 24 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 66.6% completion percentage.

If you were expecting Manning to be at the top of EA Sports’ QB list, you might be disappointed. Still, Manning is above a 90 and firmly in the top 10.

A dual threat, Manning improved as the year progressed in 2025 and he should be one of the best, if not the best quarterback, this fall. Last year, he threw for 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns, seven interceptions, a 61.4% completion percentage, 399 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

Mensah probably wasn’t this high up in terms of EA’s QB ratings when he was at Tulane or even Duke last year. But as he played for the Blue Devils in 2025, he got better and put Duke on the map.

Miami got one of the best overall players in the transfer portal in Mensah, and if you watched the tape, you saw why. Last year, Mensah threw for 3,973 yards, 34 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 66.8% completion percentage.

Leavitt is still coming back from injury, so it’s unknown what version we’re going to get at LSU. But the QB that played at Arizona State in 2024 and led the Sun Devils to the CFP is a darn good one.

Now put him in Lane Kiffin’s offense, we can see why EA Sports gave him a 90 rating. At his best, Leavitt threw for 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 61.7% completion percentage.

Talk about a lot of production over the course of his career. Fifita goes into his fourth year as Arizona’s starting QB and after cutting down on the turnovers in 2025, he also set career highs in yards and touchdowns.

Expect that type of performance in 2026 as well, considering EA Sports ranked him in their top 10! In three years as a starter, Fifita has 9,138 yards, 73 touchdowns, 24 interceptions and a 64.9% completion percentage.

Mateer was another QB on this list that was hampered by injuries in 2025 but can be highly productive when healthy. He’s a dual threat, as proven at Washington State, so Oklahoma hopes they get the best version of him in 2026.

He managed to do enough to lead the Sooners to the CFP last year and the expectation is to do more this fall. Still, he managed a stat line of 2,885 yards, 14 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, a 62.2% completion percentage, 431 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns while hampered last season.