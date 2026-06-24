EA Sports releases Top 10 rated RBs in College Football 27

EA Sports debuts the newest edition of its remodeled College Football series, EA Sports’ College Football 27, early next month. But before the game is available to widespread use, EA College Football revealed its ratings list of the Top 70 offensive players in the game Wednesday.

For these purposes, we’re going through EA Sports’ College Football 27‘s Top 10 highest-rated running backs players can look forward to using to break off long touchdown runs in the game. As expected, many of college football’s top returning rushers from last season litter EA’s list, even if there are a couple of surprises sprinkled throughout the list.

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With that in mind, let’s delve into EA’s ranking of the Top 10-rated RBs in EA Sports’ College Football 27:

10. Nate Frazier, Georgia — 90

The experienced Bulldogs’ tailback rounds out EA’s Top 10 list with a 93 speed, 93 agility, 93 change-of-direction with a 77 strength and 81 awareness rating.

The 5-foot-10, 205-pound junior might be a bit of a surprise just based on his 2025 after leading Georgia’s crowded backfield with 947 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 173 carries in 2025. Still, when healthy, Frazier is a proven road grater who could be primed for his first career 1,000-yard season in 2026.

9. Jadan Baugh, Florida — 91

Retaining Baugh, Florida’s hulking 228-pound bruiser, was arguably the first victory for new Gators’ head coach Jon Sumrall after being hired at the end of last season.

Baugh, who ranked third in the SEC with 1,170 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns in 2025, is one of the game’s most balanced halfbacks with an 88 speed rating to go along with 87 awareness, and 86s for strength, agility and change-of-direction.

8. Cam Cook, West Virginia — 91

The former Jacksonville State transfer lands at No. 8 in EA’s rating list despite leading the nation averaging 127.6 rushing yards per game with 1,659 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns in 2025.

The 5-foot-9, 202-pound scatback joins a potentially explosive Mountaineers offense in 2026, but appears to still be a bit underrated with an EA rating of 91 for speed and agility, 92 awareness, 89 change-of-direction with just 74 for his strength rating.

7. Caleb Hawkins, Oklahoma State — 91

Another premier offseason transfer lands at No. 7 with the explosive Hawkins, who represents a more well-rounded option in the game with a 92 agility rating and 91s in speed and change-of-direction.

The 6-foot, 200-pound former North Texas transfer joined his former head coach Eric Morris at Oklahoma State after rushing for 1,434 yards and an FBS-leading 25 touchdowns with the Mean Green in 2025.

6. LJ Martin, BYU — 92

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Martin leads off EA’s bottom-half of its Top 10 after leading the Big 12 with 1,305 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns for the conference runner-up Cougars in 2025.

As one of the sport’s most experienced running backs in real life, Martin leads a potent BYU offense in the game with a 97 awareness and 94 injury rating to go along with a balanced 89 speed, 85 agility and 84 rating for strength and change-of-direction.

5. Isaac Brown, Louisville, — 92

Despite not having the natural size of some of his compatriots, the 5-foot-9 and 190-pound Brown proves size is just a number as arguably the single-most explosive runner in College Football 27.

Brown, who missed four games due to injury last season, has an electric 95 speed rating to go along with a 96 agility and 95 change-of-direction rating after finishing the 2025 season with 884 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on just 101 carries for a ACC-leading 8.75 yards-per-carry average last season.

4. Antwan Raymond, Rutgers — 92

A potential surprise for the uninformed, Raymond slots in EA’s rating list at No. 4 after finishing third in the Big Ten last season with 1,241 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in 2025.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Raymond could be a true diamond-in-the-rough option for players looking to build up a lower-rated program in the game with a 92 agility and injury rating, a 91 speed rating and a 90 change-of-direction rating to go along with an 87 awareness.

3. Mark Fletcher Jr., Miami — 93

Fletcher exploded onto the national radar with an eye-popping 507 of his ACC-leading 1,192 rushing yards coming during Miami’s four-game College Football Playoff run to last season’s national title game.

As he is in real life, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Fletcher will be a sturdy and reliable option in CFB27 as apart of what could be one of the game’s most dynamic offense with a 90 speed rating, 92 awareness, 86 rating in both agility and change-of-direction and 84 strength.

2. Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss — 96

And then there were two. Lacy slots in at No. 2 in EA’s running back rating despite being one of the game’s most explosive rushers with a 93 rating in speed, agility and injury, to go along with 92s in both awareness and change-of-direction.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Lacy broke out with a career-best 1,567 rushing yards and an SEC-leading 24 touchdowns last season, and got better as the season went on with 871 rushing yards and 12 scores over Ole Miss’ final seven games of 2025.

1. Ahmad Hardy, Missouri — 96

In the early running to be among the top running backs taken in the 2027 NFL Draft, Hardy leads EA’s running back ratings due to his dynamic 96 ratings in agility, change-of-direction and injury to go along with 91 in speed, 90 in awareness and an 80 in strength, making him a true home-run threat in the game.

Hardy finished second nationally and led all Power Four players with 1,649 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns last season, but could see his 2026 season inhibited somewhat while recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered at a Mississippi concert back in May.