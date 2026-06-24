EA Sports releases Top 10 rated TEs in College Football 27

Entering the summer means EA Sports College Football 27 is nearly here. Per usual, the most exciting part of the game is getting to use the sport’s top players. And when you break down the ratings by position, it gives a look at who might shine during the 2026 season.

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Tight end is no different, as EA Sports provided the top-10 rated guys at the position. Nine of them come from the power conference ranks. The Big Ten and Big 12 lead the way with three apiece.

Overall, a solid list from EA Sports. Let’s check out the full thing.

2025 stats: 55 catches, 624 yards, five touchdowns

Texas Tech feels as if they have some great weapons on the offensive side of the ball. Arguably none more important than Carter. The tight end returns to Lubbock after a fantastic 2025 season, hoping to produce even more in 2026.

2025 stats: 33 catches, 433 yards, seven touchdowns

Lane Kiffin inherited an elite red zone target when arriving in Baton Rouge. Green has special ability for his size, previously playing basketball at LSU. But he is fully focused on football, looking to show why he has a 92 overall rating.

3. Jamari Johnson, Oregon – 90 overall

2025 stats: 32 catches, 510 yards, three touchdowns

Oregon was home to one of the best tight end combinations in college football last season. Kenyon Sadiq heard his name called at the 2026 NFL Draft. Now, Johnson wants to be the next Ducks tight end to do so.

4. Dorian Thomas, Cal – 89 overall

2025 stats: 56 catches, 560 yards, four touchdowns (at New Mexico)

Thomas is the first transfer of the top-10 tight ends list. This will be school No. 3 in as many years for him, jumping to the ACC to play for Cal. He gets to work under head coach Tosh Lupoi in what should be a fun offense on the West Coast.

2025 stats: 37 catches, 446 yards, six touchdowns (at Iowa State)

Another transfer, Brahmer made his way to Penn State via Iowa State. Plenty of guys followed Matt Campbell to Happy Valley. Brahmer is up there with the best, wanting to replicate results for the Nittany Lions.

T-5. DJ Vonnahme, Iowa – 88 overall

2025 stats: 24 catches, 434 yards, three touchdowns

Maybe the most surprising part of this list is somebody from Iowa being this low. But the Hawkeyes, unsurprisingly, are represented in the top-10 tight ends. Vonnahme but up decent numbers in ’25, setting the benchmark.

T-5. Dylan Wade, UCF – 88 overall

2025 stats: 43 catches, 523 yards, five touchdowns

Wade is the third guy EA Sports rated as an 88 overall. He arguably has the best stats of the bunch, having the most catches and yards. Touchdowns are where he slightly lags behind compared to his T-5 peers.

T-5. Peter Clarke, Temple – 88 overall

2025 stats: 40 catches, 483 yards, six touchdowns

Clarke will be the one to represent the Group of Five conferences. He decided to remain at Temple for a fourth season — NCAA transfer portal opportunities were there. Certainly a name to watch when it comes to the 2027 NFL Draft.

2025 stats: 38 catches, 389 yards, six touchdowns

A new era might be beginning for Oakley. While he has already impressed at Kansas State, Collin Klein and his impressive offensive scheme now come into the program. Oakley might be a candidate to fully break out.

2025 stats: Three catches, 28 yards, one touchdown

The stats from Hasz do not exactly step out in what was his first season at Ole Miss. Hasz previously played at Arkansas, where his contributions were a little better. EA Sports might be hoping he gets back to previous form.