EA Sports releases Top 10 rated WRs in College Football 27

Anticipation is building around the July 6 release of EA Sports College Football 27, as the game comes back for a third year in a row following a decade-long hiatus.

Ahead of the game becoming available, EA Sports is released its rankings of the top 10 teams earlier this week. They also dropped the the top 10 highest-rated offenses in the game on Tuesday. Wednesday brings individual player rankings: quarterback, wide receiver, tight end and offensive line.

Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith is the only player with a 99 overall rating in the game, and he headlines a talented group of wide receivers that will be nearly impossible to defend — on the sticks and in real life.

1. Jeremiah Smith – Ohio State, 99

The superhuman Smith carries the highest possible rating in the game and is the first player to be dubbed a 99 on the game’s initial release. And for good reason. At 6’3 and 215 pounds, he’s nearly uncoverable for any defender at the college level. Across his first two seasons with the Buckeyes, he has hauled in 163 passes for 2,558 yards and 27 touchdowns. He earned first-team All-American honors last year and will be a favorite to the Biletnikoff and Heisman this season.

2. Malachi Toney – Miami, 96

Toney exploded onto the scene as a true freshman in 2025, helping lead hometown Miami all the way to the College Football Playoff national title game. His 109 receptions led all of players, and he scored 10 times while racking up more than 1,200 receiving yards. Along with Smith, he’ll be one of the most sought-after 1v1 matchups in the game.

3. Cam Coleman – Texas, 92

A transfer from Auburn during the offseason, Coleman enters his junior season with sky-high expectations. In two years with the Tigers, he caught 93 passes for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns despite having lackluster quarterback play. That shouldn’t be the case in Austin, where he’ll team up with presumptive No. 1 pick Arch Manning.

4. Duce Robinson – Florida State, 92

Robinson had two lackluster seasons at USC under Lincoln Riley before transferring to Tallahassee last year. He broke out as one of the country’s best big-play threats in 2025, hauling in 56 passes for 1,081 yards and six touchdowns. The 6-foot-6, 220-pounder is a matchup nightmare for defensive backs.

5. KJ Duff – Rutgers, 92

While he doesn’t get the same national shine as others on this list, Duff has emerged as one of the Big Ten’s premier wideouts. As a sophomore last season, he caught 60 passes for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns. The Scarlet Knights struggled to a 5-7 record, but will be relying on him and stud running back Antwan Raymond to get things turned around in 2026.

Coleman-Williams burst onto the scene as a freshman — “he’s only 17!” — but has struggled to continue that momentum. After catching 48 balls and scoring eight times as a freshman, he battled injuries in 2025 and caught 49 passes for 681 yards. When healthy, he is as dynamic of a player as there is in college football, and the Crimson Tide are hoping he can return to that form.

7. Mario Craver – Texas A&M, 91

Craver takes over as WR1 this year for the Aggies after playing next to first-round pick KC Concepcion last year. Despite sharing the field with one of the nation’s best wideouts, Craver still caught 59 passes for 917 yards and four touchdowns. Texas A&M will be relying on him to take his game up another level in 2026 as they look to compete for a national title.

8. Danny Scudero – Colorado, 91

The nation’s leader in receiving yards last year, Scudero was a massive offseason pickup for the Buffaloes to put around Julian Lewis. His 88 receptions led the Mountain West, and he turned those into 1,297 yards and 10 touchdowns a year ago. Scudero will be the head of the snake in Colorado’s new-look wide receiver corps.

9. Amare Thomas – Houston, 90

Following two strong seasons at UAB, Thomas moved up to Houston last year and continued his success. He hauled in 67 passes for 966 yards and 12 touchdowns, and with quarterback Conner Weigman back, the Cougars could have one of the Big 12’s most dangerous passing attacks for defenses to figure out.

10. Cooper Barkate – Miami, 90

Barkate was a possession monster at Duke in 2025, catching 72 passes for 1,106 yards and seven touchdowns for the Blue Devils. He opted to follow his starting quarterback Darian Mensah to Miami, where they’ll team up with Malachi Toney. That trio will give defensive coordinators in the ACC — and across the country — nightmares to attempt to cover.