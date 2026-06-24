EA Sports releases top rated offensive linemen in College Football 27

EA Sports is getting ready to release College Football 27, and the company just revealed the top-rated offensive lineman in the game. This comes after EA Sports revealed the top-rated quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends in the game.

The top-rated offensive lineman in College Football 27 is also the second-highest-rated offensive player. He has a 97 rating and is coming off a huge 2025 season.

College Football 27 will launch worldwide on July 9, with an early release on July 2 for EA Play members and MVP+ members. Here’s a look at College Football 27‘s top-rated offensive linemen.

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1. LT Carter Smith, Indiana – 97 OVR

Smith is not only the top-rated offensive lineman in College Football 27, but he’s also the second-highest-rated offensive player, only behind Ohio State Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. He has a 90-plus rating in strength, injury, and awareness.

Smith was named the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2025 and was named a consensus All-American. He helped the Hoosiers have an undefeated season and win the national title.

2. LT Cayden Green, Missouri – 96 OVR

Green is tied with his Missouri teammate Ahmad Hardy, Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy, and Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney for the third-highest-rated offensive player. He has a strength rating of 94 and was rated 95 in injury and awareness.

Green was named to the All-SEC First Team last year. He began his college career with Oklahoma in 2023 and appeared in 12 games during his freshman season.

3. C Kade Pieper, Iowa – 95 OVR

Pieper is the best center in College Football 27. His best trait is awareness, with a rating of 98, but he also has an injury rating of 96.

In 2025, Pieper was selected to the All-Big Ten Third Team. He helped Iowa win the Joe Moore Award, which is given to college football’s best offensive line group.

4. LT Trevor Goosby, Texas – 94 OVR

Goosby is one of the strongest offensive linemen in College Football 27 with a 92 strength rating. He also has a 92 rating in injury and an 87 rating in awareness.

Last year, Goosby started all 13 games at left tackle for Texas. He was named to the All-SEC First Team by the coaches.

T5. LG Evan Tengesdahl, Cincinnati – 93 OVR

Tengesdahl is the top-rated offensive lineman in the Big 12. He has elite strength with a 97 rating, while being rated 95 in injury.

Tengesdahl earned an 82.8 grade from PFF last year. He started all 13 games at left guard and was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team.

T5. C Iapani Laloulu, Oregon – 93 OVR

Laloulu is as good as any center there is in college football. His awareness and injury ratings are at 93, and his strength rating is at 96.

Laloulu is a big reason Oregon reached the College Football Playoff semifinal game. He was selected to the FWAA All-American First Team and was a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy.

T5. LT Jordan Seaton, LSU – 93 OVR

College Football 27 has Seaton rated the third-best offensive lineman. He has a 95 injury rating, a 90 awareness rating, and a 91 strength rating.

Seaton transferred to LSU this offseason after spending the last two years at Colorado. In 2025, Seaton was selected to the All-Big 12 Second Team.

T5. LG Shadre Hurst, Houston – 93 OVR

Hurst is the second Big 12 offensive lineman to reach the top-10 list. College Football 27 gave him a 97 rating in awareness and strength and a 91 rating in strength.

Hurst transferred to Houston after spending the last three years at Tulane. He was selected to the All-AAC First Team in 2024 and 2025.

T9. LT Earnest Greene III, Georgia – 92 OVR

Georgia fans will be happy to see Green ranked among the top-10 linemen. His strength is set at 95, while his awareness and injury are set at 93 and 92, respectively.

In 2025, Greene was dealing with a back injury. He got healthy as the season progressed and helped Georgia win the SEC.

T9. LG Greg Johnson, Minnesota – 92 OVR

Johnson rounds out the top 10 and is the fifth offensive lineman from the Big Ten. He has an awareness rating of 98, with his injury and strength set at 94 and 92, respectively.

Johnson started all 13 games for Minnesota last year. He was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention, while also being named to the Academic All-Big Ten team.

T9. LG Luke Montgomery, Ohio State – 92 OVR

T9. RT PJ Williams, SMU – 92 OVR

T9. C Sheridan Wilson, Texas Tech – 92 OVR

T14. RG Addison Nichols, SMU – 91 OVR

T14. C Bruce Mitchell, BYU – 91 OVR

T14. LG Drew Evans, Indiana – 91 OVR

T14. C Justin Evans, Nebraska – 91 OVR

T18. LG Anthonie Knapp, Notre Dame – 90 OVR

T18. RG Austin Siereveld, Ohio State – 90 OVR

T18. C Brady Small, Army – 90 OVR

T18. LT Howard Sampson, Texas Tech – 90 ovry

T18. LG Noah Josey, Virginia – 90 OVR

T18. LT Trevor Lauck, Iowa – 90 OVR

T18. LG Wendell Moe Jr., Tennessee – 90 OVR

T25. C Drew Bobo, Georgia – 89 OVR

T25. C Ezomo Oratokhai – 89 OVR

T27. C Carson Hinzman, Ohio State – 88 OVR

T27. C Coleton Price, Kentucky – 88 OVR

T27. LT David Sanders JR., Tennessee – 88 OVR

T27. LT Jacarrius Peak, South Carolina – 88 OVR