On3 Football
EA Sports reveals Top 10 defenses in College Football 27
The excitement surrounding EA Sports College Football 27 continues to ramp up. EA Sports unveiled the Top 10 defenses in this year’s edition of the game.
Several perennial powers headline the list, while a few surprises also made the cut. Oregon enters the season with the highest-rated defense in the country at 91 overall.
Programs from the Big Ten, SEC and Big 12 are all represented among the elite units. Here’s a closer look at the Top 10 defenses in College Football 27.
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1. Oregon — 91 OVR
T-2. Indiana — 90 OVR
Notre Dame — 90 OVR
Texas Tech — 90 OVR
T-5. Georgia — 89 OVR
Alabama — 89 OVR
T-7. Ohio State — 88 OVR
Texas — 88 OVR
Oklahoma — 88 OVR
10. LSU — 87 OVR
— This story is developing and will be updated. Check back momentarily.