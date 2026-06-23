EA Sports reveals Top 10 offenses in College Football 27

The excitement surrounding EA Sports College Football 27 continues to grow. As the game’s release draws closer, EA Sports unveiled the Top 10 offensive units in this year’s edition.

Several of the nation’s top quarterbacks headline the list, including Ohio State’s Julian Sayin and Texas star Arch Manning. The rankings feature a mix of Big Ten and SEC powers, along with teams like Miami and Notre Dame.

Of course, dynamic skill-position talent played a major role in where teams landed in the ratings. Here’s a closer look at the highest-rated offenses in College Football 27.

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1. Ohio State — 92 OVR

2. Oregon — 91 OVR

T-3. Indiana — 90 OVR

Texas — 90 OVR

Miami — 90 OVR

6. LSU — 89 OVR

T-7. Notre Dame — 88 OVR

Ole Miss — 88 OVR

Missouri — 88 OVR

10. Oklahoma — 87 OVR

— This story is developing and will be updated. Check back momentarily.