Early look at NCAA Tallahassee Regional as FSU Softball looks to make another postseason run

Even though the Florida State softball team might have been treated unfairly by the NCAA Tournament selection committee by not being awarded a Top 8 national seed, it doesn’t really matter.

At least right now.

The only thing that matters for the Seminoles this week is preparing for their own NCAA Tallahassee Regional, which they will be hosting starting Friday at noon at the FSU softball complex.

Florida State is the No. 9 overall seed, and if it wins the Tallahassee Regional, it will likely have to fly across the country to face No. 8 overall seed UCLA. Unless, of course, the Bruins are upset in their own regional; then FSU would host.

Either way, it won’t matter if Florida State doesn’t take care of its own business this weekend in a four-team regional that includes Stetson, UCF and Jacksonville State.

Stetson, the champion from the Atlantic Sun Conference, is the No. 4 seed in the regional and will be taking on FSU on Friday afternoon. The Hatters have an overall record of 36-20. They’re led by star first baseman Nicole Edmiaston, who is currently hitting .465 with 22 homers and 69 RBIs. Irianis Garcia (.385 with 15 homers) and Logan Forman (.333 with 15 homers and 42 RBIs) were also two of the better hitters in the A-Sun this season.

The Hatters’ top pitcher is Ava Braswell, who is 19-10 on the season with a 3.03 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 152.2 innings pitched.

If the Seminoles, coming off their 20th ACC Tournament championship, beat Stetson on Friday, they’ll play the winner of Jacksonville State and UCF on Saturday.

Jacksonville State (45-14) is coming off the Conference USA Championship.

And while the Gamecocks aren’t an offensive juggernaut, they were able to win a lot of games on the strength of a pitching staff that features two prominent starters (Makenna Moore and Jaliyah Holmes) that both have ERAs under 3.00. Moore has 113 strikeouts in 139 innings pitched.

For UCF, this is yet another appearance in the Tallahassee Regional.

It’s the fifth time overall and the fourth time in the last six years that the Knights have been sent to Florida State for the postseason.

This year, they come in with a 38-16-1 record, and they have five different hitters in the lineup that are batting over .300 with double-digit home runs. Sierra Humphreys and Kendall Yarnell are both slugging over .700 for the Knights, who are coming off a 6-5 loss to Kansas in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament.

The UCF pitching staff is led by Isabella Vega, who has 17 wins and five saves in 140.2 innings pitched this season.

Talk about this story with other die-hard FSU football fans on the Tribal Council.

