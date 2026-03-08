Eastern Michigan parts ways with head coach Stan Heath after five seasons

Eastern Michigan has parted ways with Stan Heath, On3’s Pete Nakos confirms. Heath went 57-99 over five seasons after joining the program in 2021.

“We are grateful for Coach Heath’s commitment to this program, which spans five years as head coach and more than four decades as a student-athlete and proud alumnus of this University,” EMU Vice President/Director of Athletics Scott Wetherbee said, via release. “He cares deeply about Eastern Michigan, and I wish him and his family the very best.”

Heath is a longstanding college basketball coach who began his career at Hillsdale College in Michigan. He’s the former head coach at Kent State, South Florida, as well as the University of Arkansas from 2002-2007.

EMU finished this past season with a 10-21 record, finishing tied for last place in the MAC with a 4-14 mark against conference foes. The Eagles lost their last four games of the season including a 77-69 loss to Bowling Green on Friday.

Because Eastern Michigan wasn’t ranked in the top eight in the final conference standings, they weren’t invited to the MAC Tournament. Now that their season is over, the Eagles can now begin their search for their next head coach.

In all, EMU never had a winning season under Heath. The Eagles finished even (16-16) in 2025, but this came after three losing seasons to begin his tenure. The last time the Eagles had a winning season was in 2018, but Eastern Michigan hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 1998. EMU went dancing four times between 1988 and 1998.

Heath narrowly missed out on this all-time best run for the Eagles as a player. His tenure at Eastern Michigan was from from 1984–1987. He played point guard and was a three-year letter winner for the program he’d go on to coach four decades later.

“I appreciate the opportunity to coach at my alma mater,” Heath said in the same release. “I am disappointed for our fans and the Eastern community that we were not able to reach the level of success that is possible at EMU. I wish Eastern Michigan University the best going forward.”