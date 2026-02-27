East Carolina is staying the course when it comes to the hardwood. In a letter to fans shared by Stephen Igoe of Hoist The Colours, ECU athletic director Jon Gilbert announced that Mike Schwartz will return as the Pirates’ head coach for the 2026-27 season, despite a disappointing campaign this winter.

“Pirate Nation: I want to thank you for your continued support of our men’s basketball program,” Gilbert wrote. “With three regular season games remaining, we fully recognize that the results this season have not met our expectations.”

ECU entered the year with optimism after a 19-win season in 2024-25. That went into the books as one of just three winning records the program has produced in the past 29 years. But injuries derailed momentum early, and the Pirates currently sit at 7-15.

“While injuries impacted our roster early and often, we know our record should be better. We share in your disappointment,” Gilbert added.

Schwartz, who was hired on March 16, 2022, to replace Joe Dooley, is 57–64 in four seasons at the helm. Before arriving in Greenville, he spent six years as an assistant at Tennessee, helping build the Volunteers into a consistent SEC contender.

Gilbert emphasized that the decision to retain Schwartz came after a thorough evaluation of the program: “Over the past several months, we have evaluated all areas of our men’s basketball program, from roster construction to recruiting strategy to overall program investment,” he wrote.

“After this review, we believe that Coach Schwartz gives us the best opportunity to have success on the court next year.”

Gilbert stressed the importance of continuity and how critical it is in today’s college basketball landscape. With NIL and the transfer portal reshaping roster building, ECU leadership believes stability outweighs the disruption a coaching change would bring.

“A change in leadership would significantly disrupt the progress that has been made,” Gilbert said. “Competing successfully in this league requires skill, size, experience, and depth.”

While the 2025-26 season has fallen short of expectations, ECU is betting that last year’s breakthrough provides a foundation rather than an outlier. For now, Schwartz remains the man tasked with turning promise into sustained success in Greenville.

Time will tell if he’s the right man for the job. He’s getting a fifth season, but he could be on thin ice with the Pirates.