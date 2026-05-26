Eli Drinkwitz provides latest injury update on Missouri RB Ahmad Hardy

Destin, Fla. — Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg in May. At SEC spring meetings on Tuesday, head coach Eli Drinkwitz provided the latest update on his star running back.

“Doing really good, back in Colombia,” Drinkwitz said. “Has been rehabbing in our facility every morning at 9 a.m. We’re a long way away from knowing what the football side of it will be, but from a overall health, just fine. There’s not a lot of return to play protocols with this particular injury, so we’ll have to carry that out as we get back.”

Hardy underwent successful surgery. The All-America running back led the SEC in rushing yards in 2025 with 1,649 yards. The SEC Newcomer of the Year also scored 16 touchdowns and averaged 6.4 yards. Ahmad Hardy transferred to Missouri after a breakout 2024 season at Louisiana-Monroe, rushing for 1,351 yards.

Drinkwitz said Missouri expects to know more on Hardy’s timeline and return to football “around SEC media days.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.