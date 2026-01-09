Elija Lofton injury update: Miami TE carted to locker room after spitting up blood following hit in Fiesta Bowl

Miami tight end Elija Lofton was carted back to the locker room in the first half of Thursday’s Fiesta Bowl. He was also seen spitting up blood on the sidelines following a big hit, according to the radio broadcast.

Lofton hauled in a 15-yard pass from Carson Beck when he took a huge hit from Ole Miss defender Wydett Williams. He headed to the sidelines, but later went back to the locker room for further evaluation.

