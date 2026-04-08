Elite offensive lineman Caden Moss narrows list to five schools

Caden Moss, one of the country’s premier interior offensive linemen, is down to five schools, he told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on Wednesday.

The massive 6-foot-5, 325-pounder will now focus his attention on LSU, Oregon, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Ohio State going forward. A native of Jackson, Mississippi, he is fresh off a visit with the in-state Rebels earlier this week. And they’re set to host him again in June for an official visit.

He has also locked in an official visit with the Buckeyes for the weekend of June 12.

NEWS: Elite 2027 IOL Caden Moss is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’5 325 IOL from Jackson, MS is ranked as the No. 3 IOL in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals Industry)



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/zVvGkKaYgp pic.twitter.com/cPd4Rgsfoa — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 8, 2026

The Wildcats, meanwhile, have quickly jumped into the mix and also got him on campus recently for the first time.

“Kentucky is high on my list after this visit,” Moss told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “What has Kentucky on my radar is the success the offensive line staff has had at their previous stops. … I got to talk with Lance Heard, and he spoke highly of the staff and the school. I also sat down with Coach Leftwich, watched my film and he showed me how he can make me better.”

LSU is another school pushing hard to get him in their class, and the Tigers are set to host him later this month for an OV, according to Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman.

“LSU brought in Coach Wolf (Eric Wolford), who has been around a lot of NFL talent and coached in the NFL for a period of time. He’s a great teacher from what I heard and saw, and he knows how to develop his guys,” Moss said. “Playing for LSU, there are some great guys and a great staff over there. I have a relationship with a lot of the guys at Ole Miss. I’m ready to keep this train moving and keep building this relationship.”

In-state Ole Miss working to keep Moss at home

The Rebels were one of the first schools to recognize him as a legitimate prospect, and he loves what Pete Golding is doing in Oxford. He added that LSU, Ole Miss and Ohio State were the ones standing out most at the recent Under Armour Next camp in New Orleans.

“Ole Miss was my first Power 4 offer. I’ve always been tight with that staff throughout my whole process and I have a great relationship with Coach (Pete) Golding,” Moss said.

Moss is the No. 33 overall prospect and No. 3 interior lineman in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services. He also ranks as the top recruit in Mississippi this cycle.

