Florida's Eric Singleton Jr. makes instant impact with explosive TD catch

Wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. showed exactly why he was one of the most talked-about additions for Florida this offseason, delivering a highlight moment in the Orange and Blue Game.

The Auburn transfer got loose downfield and hauled in a perfectly placed 38-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tramell Jones, finishing off a sharp 65-yard scoring drive. The play highlighted the instant chemistry between the two, with Jones dropping it in stride and Singleton doing the rest. Aaron Philo has targeted Singleton numerous times as well, so his name has been called often.

With 6:50 left in the fourth quarter, Singleton has five catches for 83 yards and a touchdown.

It was the kind of explosive connection Florida’s staff envisioned when bringing Singleton in, as his speed and playmaking ability immediately translated in a game setting. On a day built for evaluations, that sequence stood out as one of the cleanest and most impactful drives.

You can watch that touchdown below.

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