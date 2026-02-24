Last week, CBS Sports announced that Ernie Johnson will not be joining its NCAA tournament coverage until the Final Four. Nate Burleson, the former NFL wide receiver turned broadcaster, will fill the hole left by Johnson.

Johnson stepped into CBS Sports‘ lead role of March Madness coverage after Greg Gumbel died in December 2024. In a statement to NJ.com, Johnson revealed it was his decision to reduce his role in NCAA Tournament coverage this year.

“At my request, I will take a step back from working the first two weeks of March Madness,” Johnson told NJ.com in a statement. “I appreciate the support from TNT Sports, along with my CBS Sports colleagues. We have a tremendously talented broadcast team, and I look forward to hosting our studio coverage from the Final Four in Indianapolis.”

Furthermore, a source with direct knowledge of the situation reportedly told NJ.com that Johnson is “fine,” but scaling back his participation in March Madness coverage due to his involvement with the NBA. The 69-year-old’s presence will undoubtedly be missed in the opening weeks of the NCAA Tournament.

The Inside the NBA host is one of the most beloved personalities in sports media. Johnson has hosted the postgame studio show since 1990. Under Johnson’s leadership, Inside the NBA has won 19 Emmy Awards.

Johnson’s career underwent a massive change this past year when TNT lost its NBA rights. In turn, ESPN added Inside the NBA to its substantial list of programs, while keeping the show’s core group of hosts together.

With Ernie Johnson taking a step back, Nate Burleson will look to impress in his first attempt at covering the Big Dance. Burleson, who has also served as one of the hosts of CBS Mornings, is excited for the opportunity.

“Listen, it’s the first sport I fell in love with,” Burleson said. “The first sport I learned how to play. As everybody knows, my brother coaches in the NBA, so the sport is near and dear to myself and my family.

“I’ve been itching to contribute to the basketball coverage under the CBS Sports umbrella, and finally I get to do that. And I’m working with some amazing folks over there that do amazing things. And there’s no better platform and time of the year than March Madness.”