ESPN announces documentary series on Nick Saban's life, coaching career

Nick Saban will be the subject of a new ESPN documentary series. Saban will include more than 30 hours of interviews as well as exclusive access, the network announced.

ESPN also released a teaser for the series, which will premiere at a later date. It will take viewers inside the locker rooms and practices during Saban’s legendary career with Alabama, LSU and Michigan State, as well as the Miami Dolphins.

All told, ESPN said more than 80 interviews took place for the series – including former assistant coaches, friends, family and observers. That will help provide an in-depth look at Saban’s legendary 50-year career both on and off the field.

ESPN announces new 6-episode ESPN Original Series, 'Saban'



🏈 Highlighting the life & career of college football coach Nick Saban



Details: https://t.co/kfrif1s4SN pic.twitter.com/SRdiKfGuPo — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) January 20, 2026

“With my coaching days behind me, Ms. Terry and I have been doing a lot of reflection and realized we were ready to tell our story,” Saban said in a statement. “The team at Words + Pictures has encouraged me to really look back not just at my time at Alabama, but every stop along the way – and not just reflect on what happened but consider the process which made it happen.

“I interacted with a lot of players and coaches along the way and I’m happy to see that so many of them have contributed to this docuseries. There’s a lot to tell, and I’m excited to share it all.”

ESPN premiered the trailer for the series during College GameDay ahead of Monday’s national championship game. Saban has been an analyst on the show since his retirement after a legendary career. All told, he won seven national championships as he amassed a 292-71-1 record at the college level.

Words + Pictures will help produce the series. It previously partnered with ESPN for series such as The Kingdom about the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty and Full Court Press, focusing on college women’s basketball stars.

“There will never be another Nick Saban,” said Words + Pictures CEO Connor Schell in a statement. “He’s a football genius, a singular leader, and a true icon who has done more than anyone to shape the modern game of college football and the culture around it.

“When you work with Coach Saban, you’re constantly reminded how every small detail matters and, in his case, that attention to detail and process has added up to an incredible journey and legacy. Working with Coach Saban and Ms. Terry has been a tremendous experience, and we can’t wait to share their story with the world.”