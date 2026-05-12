ESPN announces kickoff times for Egg Bowl, Lone Star Showdown in Black Friday triple header

Black Friday has quickly turned into one of the better college football days of the year. Ever since ESPN took over SEC broadcasting rights, they have put together a tripleheader’s worth of rivalry games. The same will continue in the 2026 season on Nov. 27. And on Tuesday, ESPN announced kickoff times for all of them.

The Egg Bowl between Mississippi State and Ole Miss will get the day underway at noon ET/11 a.m. CT. Right after things wrap up in Oxford, attention will shift to Tallahassee, where Florida State will play host to Florida at 3:30 p.m. ET. Kyle Field will be the nightcap’s venue for another edition of the Lone Star Showdown, Texas vs. Texas A&M. Kickoff there is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT.

Now, this is a little different from last season. Florida-Florida State is being inserted in favor of a different in-state rivalry. Clean, Old Fashioned Hate appears to be moving back to a Saturday kickoff after spending the last two on Black Friday. Georgia will welcome Georgia Tech to Athens, set to take place on Nov. 28.

Florida sure will look a whole lot different in this year’s Sunshine State Showdown. Jon Sumrall has taken over the program, building a lot of hype in Gainesville. He should get a chance to face Mike Norvell, who is under his own kind of pressure to win. As things stand, the Gators have won two straight in the rivalry and five of seven.