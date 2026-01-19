ESPN College GameDay reveals cost of attending College Football Playoff title game exceeds Taylor Swift 'The Eras Tour'

The cost of attending tonight’s College Football Playoff national championship game is astronomical. The prices would give sticker shock to even the biggest Taylor Swift fans, it turns out.

Because tonight’s game, according to ESPN’s Jess Sims, exceeds even Swift’s earlier concert at Hard Rock Stadium. She explained on College GameDay on Monday evening.

“Hello, Rece Davis, you are spot on. You are looking at and now I’m about to sit on the most expensive average college football game ticket ever in the history on record,” Sims said. “Over $4,300. Now this is also the most expensive average ticket cost for any event held at Hard Rock Stadium, including Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. So this is a huge deal.”

The college football world is hotly anticipating the matchup between Miami, a traditional powerhouse, and Indiana, the superstar upstart team. It should be a good one.

That fans are willing to pay so much to see both teams is indicative of that. But what is the breakdown of fans likely to be? Sims provided some insight on that.

“Now you might be wondering, ‘Why is it so expensive?'” she asked on air. “And as you guys were talking about earlier in the show, Miami thinks this is a home game for them. But according to TickPick, 32% of tickets were purchased by people in the state of Florida, but 29% were purchased by people who live in the states of Indiana and Illinois. So the Midwest is really showing up strong.”

Sims issued one final warning for any college football fans planning to show up in the final hours before kickoff. It’s a useful one.

“Regardless who anyone else is showing up for, make sure you pack at least another $700,” Sims said. “Because that’s the average cost of parking, Rece. Might as well park illegally, take an Uber to the impound. Think smarter, OK?”

Looking for some good news if you’re going to tonight’s college football showdown? Drinks seem priced reasonably.