ESPN debuts 2026-27 College Football Preview magazine with three different regional covers

ESPN is introducing its new 128-page College Football Preview magazine delivering quality content from many of the network’s most popular college football writers and reporters, ESPN announced Thursday. The new 2026-2027 preview magazine will hit nationwide newsstands and Amazon on Friday, June 5.

The 2026-27 edition of the magazine is being billed as “the ultimate guide to the teams, players, and storylines set to define the year ahead” and will include three distinct regional covers featuring many of the biggest names in college football.

ESPN’s regional covers will feature Texas QB Arch Manning, USC QB Jayden Maiava, and Oregon QB Dante Moore on the West region magazine; Notre Dame QB CJ Carr, Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith, and Michigan QB Bryce Underwood on the Midwest/Northeast region magazine; and Georgia RB Nate Frazier, Alabama RB Daniel Hill, and Miami WR Malachi Toney on the South region magazine.

This year’s debut ESPN 2026-27 College Football Preview will highlight breakout stars, heated rivalries and the biggest questions facing the sport. It also include features previewing each team from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC, as well as a breakdown of the Group of Six leagues.

There will also be a special “Best Bets” column, an article from Mark Schlabach previewing the preseason Top 25 and All-American teams, Adam Rittenberg evaluating the biggest offseason coaching hires, and a projection of the 2026 College Football Playoff bracket from Bill Connelly.

Other ESPN contributors include Andrea Adelson, Kyle Bonagura, Heather Dinich, David Hale, Eli Lederman, Harry Lyles Jr., Ryan McGee, Pam Maldonado, Max Olson, Pete Thamel, Jake Trotter, Paolo Uggetti and Dave Wilson.

By entering the preview magazine realm, ESPN is encroaching on territory that’s been dominated by traditional magazine powers Athlon Sports, Lindy’s Sports and Phil Steele.