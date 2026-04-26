ESPN debuts 2027 bracketology projections after transfer portal closes
The transfer portal is officially closed, and top talents are gradually finding new homes across the country. With rosters nearly finalized, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi debuted his 2027 Bracketology projections.
While Lunardi expects the Final Four teams from last season to be in the hunt for the national title again, other unexpected squads are on the rise. On the flip side, Lunardi believes some programs that surged this past postseason will fall victim to their typical shortcomings again next year.
Of course, with top prospects still available and rule changes looming over the NCAA, Lunardi’s predictions will dramatically change over time. Alas, under the current circumstances, let’s examine Lunardi’s predictions for the 2027 NCAA Tournament.
ESPN Bracketology: On the Bubble
Last Four Byes: Wisconsin, UCLA, LSU, NC State
Last Four In: Creighton, VCU, TCU, Iowa
First Four Out: Oregon, Oklahoma, Providence, Xavier
Next Four Out: Marquette, Utah State, SMU, Clemson
Head coach Will Wade left NC State this offseason to take the reins at LSU. Lunardi expects both programs to squeak into the NCAA Tournament next spring. He expects less from teams such as Oregon, which lost several key pieces to the transfer portal this offseason due to a reduction in NIL funding.
East Region (New York)
No. 1 Florida vs. No. 16 Tennessee State/Long Island
No. 8 Villanova vs. No. 9 Ohio State
No. 5 Nebraska vs. No. 12 High Point
No. 4 Houston vs. No. 13 UNC Wilmington
No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 11 Wichita State
No. 3 Louisville vs. No. 14 ETSU
No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 10 NC State
No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Wright State
Lunardi has Florida as the No. 1 overall seed in the 2027 NCAA Tournament. The Gators are returning forwards Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh, the latter of which was projected to be a lottery pick in this year’s NBA Draft.
Additionally, many analysts expect starting center Rueben Chinyelu to return. Chinyelu entered the draft while maintaining his collegiate eligibility. With starting guard Boogie Fland also running it back, Florida will be loaded with veteran talent next season.
West Region (Los Angeles)
No. 1 Michigan State vs. No. 16 Montana State
No. 8 Texas A&M vs. No. 9 UCLA
No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 12 McNeese State
No. 4 Texas vs. No. 13 Liberty
No. 6 USC vs. No. 11 Santa Clara
No. 3 Virginia vs. No. 14 Austin Peay
No. 7 Vanderbilt vs. No. 10 Creighton/VCU
No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Arkansas State
Michigan State has only added one transfer this offseason, but it was a big addition. Former Charlotte center Anton Bonke, who stands at 7-foot-2, committed to the Spartans on April 22. Bonke averaged 10.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game last season.
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Due to excellent roster retention, Michigan State hasn’t needed to add as many portal pieces as other programs this offseason. Most notably, the Spartans are returning All-Big Ten First-Team point guard Jeremy Fears.
Midwest Region (Kansas City)
No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 UMBC/Southern
No. 8 Missouri vs. No. 9 Saint Louis
No. 5 Kansas vs. No. 12 St. Thomas (MN)
No. 4 St. John’s vs. No. 13 Yale
No. 6 Miami vs. No. 11 TCU/Iowa
No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Queens
No. 7 Indiana vs. No. 10 LSU
No. 2 Gonzaga vs. No. 15 Merrimack
Earlier this month, Michigan secured its first national title since 1989. The Wolverines don’t plan on waiting that long again to hoist the national championship trophy. Dusty May and Co. are following the same blueprint that worked so well for them last offseason: reeling in elite transfers.
As of this report, Michigan has added forward JP Estrella (Tennessee), forward Jalen Reed (LSU) and center Moustapha Thiam (Cincinnati), via the NCAA Transfer Portal. With returner like Elliot Cadeau providing Michigan with continuity, the program is poised for another spectacular season.
South Region (San Antonio)
No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 Howard
No. 8 Auburn vs. No. 9 Wisconsin
No. 5 Purdue vs. No. 12 Belmont
No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Akron
No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 New Mexico
No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 14 Santa Barbara
No. 7 North Carolina vs. No. 10 Georgia
No. 2 Illinois vs. No. 15 Navy
Duke will be hungry for success next season after suffering a shocking loss to UConn in the Elite Eight. The Blue Devils have the No. 1 incoming freshman class in the country, and are returning four of their top six scorers from last season.
To pile on, Duke secured a transfer commitment from former Wisconsin guard John Blackwell last week. Blackwell was the No. 5 overall player in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.