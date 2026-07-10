ESPN FPI ranks college football’s toughest schedules entering the 2026 season

With the 2026 college football season inching closer, preseason projections continue to roll in across the sport. One of the biggest factors that could shape the College Football Playoff race is schedule strength, especially in an era where every loss carries significant weight.

With that in mind, ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) updated their rankings of the toughest schedules in the country entering the upcoming season. As expected, the SEC dominates the list, with the conference claiming the majority of the top spots due to the competition within.

Several Big Ten powers also appear near the top, highlighting just how difficult the road to the playoff will be for many national contenders. Here’s a look at ESPN’s 25 toughest schedules entering the 2026 college football season, check it out below.

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Arkansas checks in with the nation’s toughest schedule according to ESPN’s FPI. The Razorbacks face a daunting SEC slate that leaves little margin for error throughout the season.

Surviving the conference gauntlet alone will be a major accomplishment. Every week figures to present another challenge for Ryan Silverfield’s program, especially an out-of-conference road showdown against Utah on Sept. 12.

Oklahoma lands second after another demanding SEC schedule. The Sooners continue adjusting to life in the conference while facing several national contenders.

Winning consistently won’t come easy against one of the toughest lineups in the country. A playoff push would require navigating one of college football’s biggest tests, like a road showdown against Michigan on Sept. 12.

Texas once again finds itself among the nation’s toughest schedules. Steve Sarkisian’s squad will have multiple opportunities for marquee wins throughout the regular season though.

The Longhorns also won’t have many weeks to catch their breath. Every conference game carries major significance, and it doesn’t get any easier outside of the SEC, as they’ll face Ohio State at home on Sept. 12.

Kentucky enters 2026 with the fourth-hardest schedule in the country. The Wildcats will be tested from start to finish against one of the SEC’s most difficult slates.

Building momentum will be difficult with so many quality opponents. Every victory will have to be earned in what could be a long season for Will Stein in Year 1.

Ole Miss rounds out the top five. The Rebels face another loaded SEC schedule that should provide plenty of playoff implications.

Lane Kiffin’s replacement in Pete Golding will have little room for growing pains. Big wins will be available, like their opening week showdown against Louisville, but so will difficult obstacles.

Mississippi State comes in at No. 6 overall. The Bulldogs once again draw one of the country’s most difficult conference schedules.

Finding consistency against elite competition will be critical. Every SEC Saturday promises a challenge, making their out-of-conference battle against Minnesota in Week 2 even more imperative.

Florida checks in seventh entering the season. Jon Sumrall’s first campaign in Gainesville begins with an immediate test against one of the nation’s toughest schedules.

The Gators will have opportunities to make statements throughout the fall. They’ll also face very little margin for error, even if their out-of-conference slate isn’t very difficult.

Ohio State owns the highest-ranked Big Ten schedule at No. 8. The Buckeyes remain one of the nation’s top championship contenders despite the difficult road ahead.

Multiple ranked matchups await throughout conference play. Ryan Day’s team will have to earn every playoff step, especially during their rematch with Texas in Austin this time around.

Texas A&M sits inside the top 10 after drawing another demanding SEC schedule. Mike Elko’s squad will be challenged nearly every week against quality competition.

The Aggies have playoff aspirations entering 2026. Their schedule will quickly reveal whether they’re ready. Arizona State coming to town in Week 2 is one of their more interesting showdowns.

South Carolina rounds out the top 10. Shane Beamer’s program faces another difficult path through SEC play, along with their annual showdown against Clemson.

Signature victories will be available if the Gamecocks can capitalize. Consistency however will be the biggest key, with LaNorris Sellers returning for another go-round at quarterback.

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