ESPN's FPI ranks Top 25 college football teams with best chance to win 2026 national championship

Entering the 2026 college football season, ESPN’s FPI ranked the top teams with a chance to win the national championship. It gave three teams a 10% or higher chance of bringing home the trophy.

The rankings align closely with FPI’s preseason Top 25 teams, which released Thursday. There are some slight differences, though, as ESPN gave some teams a better chance to win the national title than others that were initially ranked higher.

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It’s all part of the conversation with the 2026 college football season coming up fast. Here are the teams ESPN gives the best chance to win the national championship.

1. Ohio State: 17.1%

Despite a number of new faces on defense, Ohio State enters 2026 as the favorite to win the national championship, according to ESPN’s FPI. The Buckeyes’ offense is poised to be one of the nation’s best once again with quarterback Julian Sayin, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and running back Bo Jackson all returning.

Kenyatta Jackson headlines the group of returners on defense, but key pieces departed for the NFL. Ohio State also added via the transfer portal, including former Duke safety Terry Moore – a top-25 player, according to the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings.

2. Texas: 13.2%

Throughout the offseason, Texas emerged as a team that could make a run in the SEC in 2026. Arch Manning is back for another year as the starting quarterback and will have some new tools to work with in the offense.

Former Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman was the big addition for the Longhorns this year as the No. 2-ranked player in the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings. On defense, Texas also brought in former Pitt linebacker Rasheem Biles to add playmakers across the roster.

3. Notre Dame: 10.5%

After missing out on the College Football Playoff last year, it’s shaping up to be a huge year for Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have CJ Carr returning at quarterback after his surge during the 10-game win streak in 2025, and the defense also has key retentions.

Cornerback Leonard Moore and safety Adon Shuler are primed to anchor the secondary again, and Notre Dame also has a highly rated recruiting class on the way. Additionally, the Irish have seven transfers coming in, including two former Ohio State receivers in Mylan Graham and Quincy Porter.

4. Oregon: 9.8%

Even with two new coordinators taking over, Oregon has the makings of a contender out of the Big Ten once again. The Ducks got a big-time jolt when Dante Moore turned down the NFL and instead chose to run it back for another year as the starting quarterback.

Wide receivers Evan Stewart and Dakorien Moore are also coming back for the Ducks. Oregon also went to work in the transfer portal, particularly on defense by landing former Minnesota safety Koi Perich.

5. Georgia: 9.0%

Following a solid debut season as Georgia’s starting quarterback in 2025, Gunner Stockton is back once again to lead the offense. With a defense that’s also looking to stay dominant, the Bulldogs have the fifth-best chance of bringing home the national championship for the first time since 2022, according to ESPN’s FPI.

KJ Bolden is the anchor in the secondary for UGA, which will also possess a top-tier defensive line. Add it all up and Kirby Smart’s group could make a run at another SEC title after winning the championship game last season.

6. Indiana: 6.6%

In just two years, Curt Cignetti took Indiana from the losingest program in college football history to a national championship. He did so by using the transfer portal to bolster the roster, and he continued that trend even after winning it all.

TCU transfer quarterback Josh Hoover was the big addition from the portal as part of the top-ranked class, according to the On3 Team Transfer Portal Rankings. IU shows no signs of slowing down under Cignetti and ESPN’s FPI gives the Hoosiers a 6.6% chance of a repeat.

7. Miami: 5.4%

Despite losing a slew of pieces to the NFL Draft, Miami is looking to go full speed ahead after last year’s run to the national title game. The Hurricanes retained top contributors Mark Fletcher Jr. and Malachi Toney on offense, but also made splashes in the portal.

Darian Mensah was the big addition after his departure from Duke, setting him as the heir apparent to Carson Beck. His former Blue Devils teammate Cooper Barkate is also coming in along with Missouri transfer EDGE Damon Wilson to help fill the shoes of a couple first-round picks.

8. Alabama: 3.7%

As Alabama comes off its first College Football Playoff berth of the Kalen DeBoer era, the quarterback competition remains a big point of conversation. Still, ESPN’s FPI gives the Crimson Tide a 3.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Austin Mack and Keelon Russell will continue their battle to succeed Ty Simpson when training camp starts. In the meantime, Alabama did a good job retaining top talent including Ryan Coleman-Williams and Bray Hubbard, among others.

9. Texas Tech: 3.7%

Even though Texas Tech won’t have Brendan Sorsby at quarterback after his eligibility situation, ESPN’s FPI thinks the Red Raiders have a 3.7% chance of winning the national championship. Joey McGuire and Co. kept a number of key pieces in place after last year’s Big 12 title while also doing work in the portal.

Tight end Terrance Carter and linebacker Ben Roberts are among the biggest returning players at Texas Tech in 2026. In addition, the Red Raiders’ No. 4-ranked portal class includes former Wake Forest defensive lineman Mateen Ibirogba, who was the No. 11 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings.

10. LSU: 3.5%

Following Lane Kiffin’s high-profile move from Ole Miss to LSU, the question is whether the Tigers can contend for a national championship. According to ESPN’s FPI, they can do just that.

LSU brought in 41 new players from the transfer portal as Kiffin flipped the roster after taking over for Brian Kelly. The biggest addition was at quarterback with former Arizona State standout Sam Leavitt coming in to run the offense.

Nos. 11-25

11. Texas A&M: 3.4%

12. Oklahoma: 2.0%

13. USC: 1.7%

14. Ole Miss: 1.3%

15. Michigan: 1.2%

16. Tennessee: 1.0%

17. Penn State: 0.8%

18. Florida: 0.7%

19. Clemson: 0.7%

20. BYU: 0.7%

21. Missouri: 0.5%

22. Auburn: 0.4%

23. SMU: 0.4%

24. South Carolina: 0.4%

25. Iowa: 0.3%

The longest offseason in sports is almost over. With media days ongoing, training camp is just around the corner ahead of the 2026 college football season.