ESPN's Heather Dinich opts for Gunner Stockton over Marcel Reed in 2026

ESPN’s Heather Dinich played “this or that” on SportsCenter and opted for Georgia QB Gunner Stockton over Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed this year. Both enter their second seasons as starters for their respective teams.

Stockton and Reed both led Georgia and Texas A&M to the College Football Playoff. Both had their moments of course, but both fanbases were left wanting more going into 2026.

Dinich is of the mind Stockton is in a better position to succeed based on his development path. But don’t rule out Reed making leaps this fall.

“I’m going to go with Gunner Stockton, because he was more clutch, particularly in the fourth quarter last year,” Dinich said on SportsCenter. “He had a total QBR of 86 (and) he had 34 total touchdowns. He’s got to get some more out of that deep (ball). A lot of screen passes last year. Known as a game manager, can he broaden that portfolio? Marcel Reed, I still have questions about his decision making. The last two games in particular, no touchdowns, four interceptions. He also got sacked a lot more in those last two games. So I’m going with Stockton.”

Dealer’s choice: Gunner Stockton or Marcel Reed?

For Stockton, he threw for 2,894 yards, 24 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 69.7% completion percentage, to go along with 462 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. Reed threw for 3,169 yards, 25 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, a 62.1% completion percentage, 493 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

“I think Gunner would be the first to tell you he wants to be more efficient. He wants to be more explosive. That comes with having explosive playmakers around him,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said in April. “That comes with having an offensive line that gives him time to do it. That comes with his legs, which he did last year, and had explosive plays through his legs.”

Like Stockton, Reed is in a situation where he knows what to expect. Head coach Mike Elko echoed that sentiment.

“He now has a full season under his belt. I think he’s been through the ringer,” Elko said of Reed. “He’s got … 18, probably close to that, career starts. Last year, even though he had played some there were still a lot of situations that he himself hadn’t been in. And so you were still talking about watching other people, watching other people do things with him. You’re now watching him execute all the plays. You’re watching him execute situations. You’re watching him make decisions. And so when you do that, you’re really able to kind of specify the plan to him.”