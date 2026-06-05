ESPN identifies top MLB prospects from each team in 2026 Super Regionals

Following what was an absurd Regional round in the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament, Super Regional play is here.

The remaining 16 teams are chock full of future MLB stars, including Georgia‘s Daniel Jackson, USC‘s Mason Edwards, and Texas‘ Aiden Robbins. They always say that the biggest stars will step up when the lights are the brightest, and that will be no different this weekend all across the country.

Ahead of Super Regional play, ESPN has identified the top MLB prospect from all 16 teams. Their full list is below.

2026 Stats: .389 AVG, 96 H, 13 2B, 1 3B, 29 HR, 83 RBI, .802 SLG%, .493 OBP%

Of course, the reigning SEC Player of the Year Daniel Jackson is lauded as Georgia‘s top MLB prospect. Jackson has helped lead the Bulldogs to a Super Regional for the second time in three seasons, and will look to lead his team to a Men’s College World Series appearance for the first time since 2008. In order to do so, Georgia will have to down No. 14 Mississippi State in Athens. Jackson went 5-10 (.500) at the plate with one doubles, two home runs, and four RBI across three Athens Regional games.

2026 Stats: .321 AVG, 75 H, 18 2B, 1 3B, 20 HR, 60 RBI, .662 SLG%, .423 OBP%

Along with Georgia‘s Daniel Jackson, Fralick was one of the best catchers in the Southeastern Conference this season. His success helped fuel Auburn to a Regional Championship for the second consecutive year. The Tigers are seeking their first Men’s College World Series appearance since 2022 with a victory over SEC foe Ole Miss this weekend. Fralick absolutely crushed in the Auburn Regional, going 9-22 (.409) at the plate with a whopping six home runs across five games.

2026 Stats: .362 AVG, 85 H, 19 2B, 7 3B, 6 HR, 44 RBI, .579 SLG%, .478 OBP%

The North Dakota State transfer was sensational for North Carolina this season, earning First Team All-ACC honors. Jake Schaffner parlayed his regular season success into postseason success, as he went 4-11 (.364) at the plate with two doubles and three RBI across three Chapel Hill Regional games. The Tar Heels are seeking their second Men’s College World Series appearance in the past three seasons, but will have to go through USC to do so.

2026 Stats: .347 AVG, 76 H, 9 2B, 2 3B, 23 HR, 62 RBI, .721 SLG%, .435 OBP%

Texas outfielder Aiden Robbins burst onto the scene in his first year in the SEC, earning SEC Newcomer of the Year and First Team All-SEC honors. He transferred from Seton Hall prior to the season. His play has been key in Texas‘ return to the Super Regional stage. He totaled two hits in all three of the Austin Regional games. If the Longhorns can go through No. 11 Oregon in the Austin Regional, they will be headed back to the Men’s College World Series for the first time since 2022.

2026 Stats: .274 AVG, 61 H, 12 2B, 0 3B, 16 HR, 46 RBI, .543 SLG%, .382 OBP%

Although the 2026 season was a bit of a down year for Alabama‘s Justin Lebron, the Crimson Tide are on the cusp of returning to the Men’s College World Series for the first time since 1999. He didn’t let the regular season weigh him down in the Tournament, as he dominated the Tuscaloosa Regional. He went 6-16 (.375 AVG) at the plate with two home runs. The Crimson Tide will have to go through the St. John’s Red Storm in order to return to Omaha.

2026 Stats: .320 AVG, 54 H, 6 2B, 1 3B, 10 HR, 33 RBI, .544 SLG%, .398 OBP%

Oregon‘s Brayden Jaksa burst onto the college baseball scene as a freshman, earning All-Big Ten Freshman Team honors. He will head into his sophomore campaign as one of the top catchers in not only the Big Ten, but the country. In the Eugene Regional, Jaksa went 4-11 (.364) at the plate with two doubles across three games. The Fremont, CA native is looking to lead the Ducks back to the Men’s College World Series for the first time since 1954.

2026 Stats: 11-2, 2.99 ERA, 93 1/3 IP, 130 K, 19 BB

Mississippi State won big this offseason when it hauled in both Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor and Virginia transfer left-handed pitcher Tomas Valincius. The moves have resulted in the Bulldogs’ return to the Super Regional for the first time since 2021. Valincius dominated in his Starkville Regional appearance against Cincinnati, holding the Bearcats to just five hits and three earned runs across 7 1/3 innings. He struck out 10 batters (fifth game this season with double-digit strikeouts).

2026 Stats: .344 AVG, 85 H, 12 2B, 3 3B, 24 HR, 68 RBI, .709 SLG%, .430 OBP%

Kansas shortstop Tyson LeBlanc heads into Super Regional play as the reigning NCBWA Hitter of the Month. The 2026 All-Big 12 First Team selection and Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist is looking to lead the Jayhawks to the Men’s College World Series for the first time since 1993. He dominated in the Lawrence Regional, going 4-11 (.364) at the plate across three games.

2026 Stats: .381 AVG, 85 H, 19 2B, 3 3B, 16 HR, 56 RBI, .709 SLG%, .482 OBP%

West Virginia catcher Gavin Kelly is one of the top prospects in the 2027 MLB Draft. Kelly ripped through the Morgantown Regional, going 8-20 at the plate (.400 AVG) in five games with three doubles, three home runs, and eight RBI. Kelly is looking to propel the Mountaineers to the Men’s College World Series for the first time in program history.

2026 Stats: .355 AVG, 66 H, 14 2B, 1 3B, 15 HR, 42 RBI, .683 SLG%, .452 OBP

Co-Big West Player of the Year Ryan Tayman is tabbed as Cal Poly‘s top MLB prospect. The Cal transfer shined in his first season for the Mustangs this season, leading them to a Super Regional for the first time in program history. He dominated at the plate in the Los Angeles Regional, going 6-12 (.500) across three games with two home runs and three RBI.

2026 Stats: 6-2, 3.12 ERA, 98 IP, 81 K, 22 BB

The little engine that could, the Little Rock Trojans, are seeking the first Men’s College World Series appearance in program history. The play from right-handed pitcher Brannon Westmoreland has been key in Little Rock’s effort. In his start against Southern Miss in the Hattiesburg Regional, Westmoreland held the Golden Eagles to just three earned runs across five innings. Little Rock will have to go through fellow Trojans, Troy, to reach Omaha.

2026 Stats: .283 AVG, 62 H, 10 2B, 2 3B, 12 HR, 50 RBI, .511 SLG%, .371 OBP

The Southwestern Illinois CC transfer has been key in Oklahoma‘s unlikely run to a Super Regional. Across five Atlanta Regional games, Brock went 9-20 (.450) at the plate with two home runs and seven RBI. The Sooners knocked off No. 2 national seed Georgia Tech to return to a Super Regional, and they now have their eyes on a return to Omaha for the first time 2022 (finished as runner-up). They will have to go through Kansas to do so.

2026 Stats: 5-3, 3.94 ERA, 64 IP, 88 K, 22 BB

Ole Miss right-hander Cade Townsend had a successful sophomore campaign for the Rebels, and will look to parlay that into success in Super Regional play. In his start against Arizona State in the Lincoln Regional, Townsend held the Sun Devils to six hits and three earned runs with seven strikeouts across five innings. The Rebels are seeking a return to the Men’s College World Series for the first time since 2022, when it downed Oklahoma to win the National Championship.

2026 Stats: .290 AVG, 62 H, 14 2B, 0 3B, 19 HR, 54 RBI, .621 SLG%, .436 OBP%

First Team All-Big East selection Adam Agresti helped St. John’s become the second No. 4 seed in a Regional to advance to a Super Regional this season. In what was an all-time Tallahassee Regional, Agresti totaled three hits and six RBI (three in Regional Final against Florida State) en route to a Regional win. The Johnnies have not reached the Men’s College World Series since 1980, but can do so with a win in the Tuscaloosa Regional.

2026 Stats: .349 AVG, 91 H, 23 2B, 1 3B, 19 HR, 85 RBI, .663 SLG%, .422 OBP%

Troy catcher Jimmy Janicki, the reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year, looks to lead the Trojans to the Men’s College World Series for the first time in program history with a win over Little Rock in the Troy Super Regional. Janicki dominated the Gainesville Regional, going 7-21 (.350) at the plate with two home runs and 12 RBI across just five games. He drove in six runs in Troy‘s dominant 16-11 win over No. 10 national seed Florida in the first game of the Regional Final.

2026 Stats: 8-0, 1.73 ERA, 88 1/3 IP, 154 K, 37 BB

Finally, USC left-hander Mason Edwards rounds out the list. Edwards had a sensational 2026 campaign, as he boasted the second-best ERA in baseball with the most strikeouts in baseball. The Trojans came out successful in the College Station Regional, although Edwards was a bit shaky in his start against Lamar. He allowed five hits and five earned runs in just 4 1/3 innings. The Trojans will need better from the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year if they want to reach the Men’s College World Series for the first time since 2001.