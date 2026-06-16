ESPN insiders rank top five CBs in 2027 NFL Draft class: Leonard Moore, Ellis Robinson, more

The cornerback class for the 2027 NFL Draft is absolutely stacked with talent all across the sport of college football. Nearly a year out from the Draft, ESPN’s Draft experts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid have ranked their top-five cornerback prospects.

Unsurprisingly, Notre Dame‘s Leonard Moore leads the pack. Not only is Moore tabbed as the top cornerback prospect, but he should very well be in the running to be one of the first selections in the 2027 NFL Draft. The other four corners come from the SEC (three players) and the ACC (one player).

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Miller and Reid’s full list is below.

Matt Miller: CB1

Jordan Reid: CB1

Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore is the consensus best cornerback in the 2027 NFL Draft class. Across two seasons in South Bend, Moore has emerged as one of the best defensive players in all of college football. He was named a Freshman All-American in 2024 and was tabbed a Unanimous All-American in 2025. In 26 career games, Moore has compiled 79 tackles, 18 pass deflections, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two TFL.

Matt Miller: CB2

Jordan Reid: CB4

Mississippi State‘s Kelley Jones is coming off a strong sophomore campaign, in which he totaled 34 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and two interceptions. Jones earned a Third Team All-SEC selection and is poised to be one of the best defensive players in the SEC this season. Across two seasons in Starkville, the Clarksdale, MS boasts 62 career tackles with 12 pass deflections and two interceptions. He will look to join Emmanuel Forbes and Decamerion Richardson as Miss State corners selected in the last five NFL Draft’s.

Matt Miller: CB3

Jordan Reid: CB2

Ellis Robinson IV enjoyed a strong redshirt freshman season for the Bulldogs, compiling 20 tackles with seven pass deflections and four interceptions. He was named a Second Team All-SEC selection and looks to be a key member of Georgia‘s defense, as the Bulldogs seek a return to the College Football Playoff. His interception was key in No. 4 Georgia‘s 16-9 win over rival No. 23 Georgia Tech last season.

Matt Miller: CB4

Jordan Reid: CB5

Alabama defensive back Zabien Brown was dominant last season. The Santa Ana, CA native compiled 39 tackles, five pass deflections, two interceptions, and one forced fumble. Brown is most well known for his pick-six against Oklahoma in the First Round of the 2025-26 College Football Playoff. The touchdown tied the game heading into halftime. The Crimson Tide, which trailed 17-0 at one point, went on to win the game 34-24.

Matt Miller: CB5

Jordan Reid: CB3

Finally, Clemson‘s Ashton Hampton rounds out the list of the top-five cornerback prospect in the 2027 NFL Draft class. Hampton emerged as one of the best cornerbacks in the ACC last season. He recorded 45 tackles, eight pass deflections, one sack, and one interception. His play will be key as Clemson looks to bounce back from its first sub-eight win season since 2010, Dabo Swinney‘s second at the helm.