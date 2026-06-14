ESPN insiders rank top five defensive linemen in 2027 NFL Draft class: David Stone, Ahmad Moten, more

Everyone in the football world is excited about the 2027 NFL Draft. Seemingly, every position you look at, there is a good deal of talent available. Defensive line is no different, mainly when looking at the defensive tackles.

Of course, there is plenty of time between now and the event taking place in our nation’s capital. But ESPN is giving us a look at who the top defensive tackles are at the moment. Both Matt Miller and Jordan Reid provided a top five.

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In total, six names pop up in the ranking. Miller and Reid only agree on two guys, meaning there is a bit of variety. Let’s check out the full thing below.

Matt Miller: N/A

Jordan Reid: DT5

Will Stein is not looking to ease into his Kentucky tenure. The first-year head coach wants to win right away in Lexington. Having players such as Gadson on the roster only helps the movement.

Gadson is someone who committed to the UK out of high school and stuck with the coaching change. He now has an opportunity to help the program get rolling in the right direction when it comes to NFL Draft development.

Matt Miller: DT5

Jordan Reid: N/A

Texas Tech players have become quite popular on these kinds of lists. Especially when it comes to the defensive line, being an area Joey McGuire has invested heavily in.

To little surprise, Holmes is an NCAA transfer portal pickup. He heads to Lubbock by way of the Houston Cougars, remaining in the Big 12.

Matt Miller: DT4

Jordan Reid: DT4

For the first time, Miller and Reid are in lockstep. Stone is DT4 for them entering the 2026 season. But come back toward the end of the year, and Stone has a chance to be higher in the rankings.

We saw him finally break out as a sophomore, something people in Norman were waiting for. All Brent Venables does is develop defensive prospects, hoping Stone is the next one.

Matt Miller: DT3

Jordan Reid: DT3

Another consensus selection between the ESPN analysts. Echoles goes into another season at Ole Miss with incredibly high expectations. Just another testament to the work Pete Golding has done since arriving.

Ole Miss saw Walter Nolen get taken in the first round back in 2025. Echoles wants to be the next one at defensive tackle — certainly having a chance.

Matt Miller: DT1

Jordan Reid: DT2

Now, the disagreement begins. Washington takes the top spot for Miller, while Reid places the Oregon product at No. 2. The 6’3, 330-pound defensive tackle has as good a case as anyone for the top spot.

Washington recorded 33 tackles a year ago, 4.5 of which were for a loss. Oregon believes they have the top defensive line group in college football, and Washington is in the thick of it all.

Matt Miller: DT2

Jordan Reid: DT1

No matter who you believe has the correct top two, Moten is a part of the conversation. The 2026 season will be his sixth in college football, already having plenty of experience under his belt.

Something that helps Moten’s case is the level of competition he has already gone up against. Miami made a College Football Playoff national championship run, meaning Moten knows what it takes to perform vs. top offensive lines.