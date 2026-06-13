ESPN insiders rank top five QBs in 2027 NFL Draft class: Arch Manning, Dante Moore, more

With the 2026 college football season approaching, the anticipation continues to build for the 2027 NFL Draft. All eyes are on the quarterbacks, and ESPN’s Matt Miller and Jordan Reid ranked the top five prospects at the position.

Texas’ Arch Manning and Oregon’s Dante Moore headline the group, which is considered to be a talented crew of QBs. Beyond those two, there are other names that can emerge, and the two ESPN insiders had some differences in their rankings as summer workouts continue across college football.

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NFL evaluators will be watching the 2026 season close with such a highly anticipated group of quarterback prospects coming up. Here are ESPN’s rankings at the position.

Darian Mensah, Miami

Matt Miller: QB5

Jordan Reid: QB3

In one of the offseason’s biggest moves, Darian Mensah transferred from Duke and committed to a Miami program fresh off a national championship appearance. He helped lead the Blue Devils to an ACC title as he completed 66.8% of his passes for 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns. As for his NFL Draft projection, Matt Miller and Jordan Reid have him in different spots in their respective rankings.

CJ Carr, Notre Dame

Matt Miller: QB4

Jordan Reid: QB4

Throughout his first year as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback, CJ Carr continued to progress and is generating buzz ahead of his redshirt sophomore season. He completed 66.6% of his passes for 2,741 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2025 as the Fighting Irish won 10 straight games to end the year. Matt Miller and Jordan Reid both have Carr ranked as the No. 4 QB prospect in 2027.

Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

Matt Miller: QB3

Jordan Reid: QB5

In another major transfer portal move, Drew Mestemaker re-joined Eric Morris at Oklahoma State after a huge year together at North Texas. He led the FBS with 4,379 passing yards and 34 touchdowns, which tied him with Darian Mensah, and will now get ready to take on the Big 12. Matt Miller has Mestemaker as the No. 3-ranked quarterback in 2027 while Jordan Reid ranked him at No. 5.

Dante Moore, Oregon

Matt Miller: QB2

Jordan Reid: QB2

Considered a potential top pick in 2026, Dante Moore chose to run it back at Oregon. He showed his potential in his first year as the starter, throwing for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns. Both Matt Miller and Jordan Reid currently have him as the No. 2-ranked quarterback prospect in 2027, as well.

Arch Manning, Texas

Matt Miller: QB1

Jordan Reid: QB1

Following an up-and-down start to his 2025 season at Texas, Arch Manning continued to progress. He once again enters 2026 with anticipation after throwing for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns. He is also the No. 1-ranked quarterback prospect in the 2027 NFL Draft, according to Matt Miller and Jordan Reid.

Summer workouts are continuing across college football with the season on the horizon. But throughout the year, the 2027 NFL Draft will remain part of the discussion.