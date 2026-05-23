ESPN lists 10 teams that could reach their first College Football Playoff in 2026

There are 10 teams across college football that could reach their first College Football Playoff this season. ESPN made some interesting selections for this particular list.

In fact, when you scroll through, there might be teams that genuinely surprise you. As in, “how have they not made the College Football Playoff yet?”

So without further ado, let;s dive into ESPN’s list of 10 schools vying for their first CFP bid. And it could happen this year.

To this point, Lincoln Riley and USC expected to make the College Football Playoff under his watch. It hasn’t happened yet despite having Heisman winner Caleb WIlliams a few years ago.

But, USC brings back Jayden Maiava under center and all five offensive linemen from 2025. Riley is 35-18 at USC, but this feels like a year they have to make the bracket.

Kalani Sitake has something going at BYU right now, but the College Football Playoff is the next step. They’ve won at least 11 games the last two seasons.

QB Bear Bachmeier goes into his sophomore season, giving the Cougars one of the better quarterback situations in the country. Beating Arizona early and someone like Notre Dame will give BYU a leg up on the competition in terms of resumes.

UNLV might be the Mountain West favorite, especially with perennial contender Noise State off to the Pac-12. Dan Mullen has turned this program around fast and they were in the College Football Playoff conversation last year coming from the G5.

UNLV might get ranked wins against Memphis and North Texas early in the season. If so, that’ll impress the CFP committee.

The Big 12 could be tricky in 2026, but the Wildcats bring a lot back. That includes QB Noah Fifita, who’s in his fourth season as the starter.

They do have a head to head matchup with BYU in September and the Cougars are also in the conversation to make their College Football Playoff debut. Not only that, Arizona has to hit the road to take on Texas Tech, who won the Big 12 last year and had a first round bye in the CFP.

Jeff Brohm has been close with his alma mater, in terms of making the College Football Playoff. The Cardinals will open the season with Ole Miss after the Rebels made a run to the semifinals last season.

That’ll be a big opportunity to impress the committee immediately. Isaac Brown is back at RB and there are plenty of transfers across the offense, including four of the five offensive linemen. So there seems to be boom or bust potential.

Conner Weigman is back after setting career highs in 2025. So Houston is in a good spot when it comes to quarterback, which they’ll need to make a run to the College Football Playoff.

The Cougars have an interesting path to a Big 12 title,which would get them into the CFP. They don’t have to play BYU or Arizona, but Texas Tech and Utah are on the docket.

Interestingly enough, Utah did not make the College Football Playoff under Kyle Whittingham, despite the coach’s consistency at staying at or near the top of their respective conference. Morgan Scalley takes over as Whittingham is now at Michigan. A strong start to the season could give them early looks by the CFP.

Iowa seems to always be close to the College Football Playoff, but they have been unable to get over the hump. Kirk Ferentz has to be able to get the passing game going.

The Hawkeyes have another QB battle for 2026 and that seems to be the Hawkeyes’ Achilles heel year to year. But, it’s possible they go into conference play undefeated and they start the Big Ten schedule with Michigan, giving them a chance to impress the committee.

Could James Franklin make the College Football Playoff in his first year with the Hokies? It’s possible in a winnable ACC.

However, the back half of the schedule with Clemson, SMU and Miami will determine their fate. Still, Virginia Tech brought in a lot of transfer talent that they could contend for the conference and a CFP spot right away.

Florida is another surprise team on this list that has never been to the College Football Playoff. Jon Sumrall just took Tulane there last year, so could he do it back to back years but with the Gators this time?

It’s going to be difficult, but the Gators are trending upwards with the addition of transfer QB Aaron Philo to start. Not only that, new OC Buster Faulkner should bring a nice change of pace to the offense to give Florida a fighting chance.