ESPN lists 9 college football freshmen to know in 2026

A fun freshman class is about to enter college football. Plenty of early contributors should show up across the nation out of the 2026 recruiting cycle, hopefully turning into fantastic stories. Some have not even waited until the fall, making a name for themselves during spring practice.

ESPN decided to highlight a few of them, naming nine freshmen to watch during the 2026 season. The majority come on the offensive side of the ball, but only two of them are quarterbacks.

So, let’s dive into the full list here. All rankings mentioned come from the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Curtis was a massive get for Vanderbilt, flipping him away from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. He remains in Nashville after being a Five-Star Plus+ prospect. Many hope is able to emerge as the starter ahead of the season opener.

ESPN: “He enters the year as the leader in the clubhouse to seize [Vanderbilt’s] starting quarterback job. Although he faces significant expectations, Vanderbilt’s ceiling rises considerably if his great arm talent and toughness translate quickly to the SEC.”

Another Five-Star Plus+ in the class, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal does not mess around when it comes to offensive linemen. Cantwell should be in line to receive immediate playing time. A massive role in a team looking to get back to the national championship.

ESPN: “The Hurricanes already have the blueprint for fast-tracking elite offensive tackles, and Cantwell looks to be next in line.”

The second (and final) quarterback to make the list. Brandon will go into fall practice in a battle with George MacIntyre for the starting spot. ESPN sees how Brandon’s trait fits into Tennessee’s system quite well.

ESPN: “Brandon’s immense ceiling is undeniable, and his big arm is a great fit for a Josh Heupel offense that wants to beat teams over the top.”

Lane Kiffin took over in Baton Rouge. So, naturally, some freshmen hype comes… defensively? Geralds was an incredibly productive player at the high school ranks, hoping that carries over to college.

ESPN: “Geralds looks poised to contribute early after a strong spring. He notched 54 sacks in high school, the career record in the state of Georgia.”

Crowell finished as the top player from the state of Alabama and No. 2 at running back. Kalen DeBoer might be relying on the first-year player quite often. Once healthy, the door should be open for Crowell to perform.

ESPN: ” Injuries limited Crowell this spring, but we expect plenty of production this fall… There’s not a ton of proven production ahead of Crowell after the Crimson Tide missed out on making a splash in the portal.”

USC finished with the No. 1 class per the Rivals Industry Team Rankings. Nobody there was ranked higher than Wafle, who was a Five-Star Plus+ and No. 5 in the country. The Trojans want to see the ranking play out right away, certainly looking the part.

ESPN: “[Wafle] looks like a fifth-year senior and has already impressed coaches and upperclassman teammates alike with his dogged work ethic.”

Prothro, who was the No. 2 tight end, projects to be the next great Georgia player at the position. At least, we think he will be designated as a tight end.

ESPN: “Georgia has opted to deploy Prothro’s massive catch radius as a slot receiver this spring. His fascinating combination of size and skill makes him one of the SEC’s most intriguing newcomers.”

An Ohio State wide receiver falling this far might be the biggest surprise of them all. Henry was highly recruited out of Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei, and rightfully so. The Five-Star Plus+ finished as the No. 10 overall prospect, comping quite well to a college football legend.

ESPN: “His blend of size and movement skills evokes Tee Higgins comparisons. Ohio State’s loaded receivers room could slow his early production, but he projects as the program’s next star wideout once Jeremiah Smith moves on.”

Bishop came to Austin considered an ATH, having to decide between DB and WR. Texas chose wide receiver, meaning the top 65-player will get an opportunity to shine alongside Arch Manning.

ESPN: “Despite his size, Bishop is ultra-sudden, shifty and has the versatility to impact games from the slot, outside or even out of the backfield.”