ESPN names 10 college football transfers to watch in 2026

The 2026 college football Transfer Portal cycle was one for the books, featuring some of the biggest stars in college football.

Household names such as Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (LSU), Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman (Texas), and Duke quarterback Darian Mensah (Miami) have all jumped to different programs via college football’s form of free agency.

With just under 100 days until play kicks off on the season, ESPN has named the top-10 college football transfers to watch in 2026.

The first starting quarterback of the Lane Kiffin era at LSU will be Arizona State transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt. Leavitt was banged up in 2025, but led the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff for the first time ever in 2024. Across two seasons as ASU’s starter, Leavitt totaled 4,513 passing yards and 34 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He was tabbed as the No. 1-ranked player in the Transfer Portal by On3, and is expected to be a full go for summer camp after having pins removed from his foot in early April.

“Lane Kiffin offenses, historically, are going to be driven by quarterback play, not just in volume, but in the way they can put stress on the opposing defense,” ESPN’s Greg McElroy said. “Sam Leavitt’s mobility and creativity matter because modern defenses are built to kind of suffocate structure. When the quarterback can extend plays and when the entire defensive structure changes because of the quarterback movement, that becomes a lot more difficult to defend.”

Former Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman was one of the most sought-after players in the Transfer Portal this offseason. Given the opportunity to catch passes from the projected No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft (Arch Manning), Coleman quickly committed to Steve Sarkisian and Texas. Across his two seasons at Auburn, he emerged as one of the best receivers in the conference.

In 23 games for the Tigers, Coleman hauled in 93 receptions for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns. He, alongside Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V, will form a monstrous wide receiver trio for the Longhorns this season. Texas absolutely loaded up this offseason with all eyes on returning to the College Football Playoff. Coleman will be a massive piece of that effort.

Miami quarterback Darian Mensah, who transferred from Duke after leading the Blue Devils to an ACC Championship last season, will enter the 2026 campaign as one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. Mensah was remarkable for head coach Manny Diaz and Duke in his lone season in Durham. Mensah’s 3,973 passing yards ranked second most in the country, while his 34 passing touchdowns were tied for second most in the country.

“He’s really good,” Miami head coach Mario Cristobal said. “He’s accurate, he’s got an unbelievable sense, and his pocket awareness is off the charts. His off-script stuff and his on-schedule stuff is elite. He’s got the right temperament. He is an alpha and he’s got a great personality. People really gravitate to him. He’s really athletic and he’s a hard worker. He’s really smart. He checks all the boxes.”

Drew Mestemaker‘s transfer to Oklahoma State this offseason has gone a bit under the radar to casual college football fans, but no longer, as he’s listed here at No. 4. Mestemaker followed former North Texas head coach Eric Morris to Stillwater, as the duo looks to turn Oklahoma State football around. As a freshman in 2025, Mestemaker passed for 4,379 yards (most in FBS) with 34 touchdowns (T-2nd most in FBS) and just nine interceptions.

“Drew, I think his superpower is anticipation and how fast he processes information on the field,” Morris said this offseason about Mestemaker. “And so having all these game reps underneath him and then just understanding, hey, it’s going to happen even a little bit faster at this next level is something I think he’ll be able to adapt to pretty fast.”

Josh Hoover has the extremely difficult task of succeeding a Heisman-winning quarterback at Indiana. Hoover has spent the past four seasons at TCU, serving in the starting role over the past three. Across 36 career games, the Heath, Tex., native boasts 9,629 passing yards and 71 touchdowns with just 33 interceptions. He will become the third starting quarterback of the Curt Cignetti era at Indiana, joining Ohio transfer Kurtis Rourke (Second Team All-Big Ten) and Cal transfer Fernando Mendoza.

“Josh is one of the hardest workers that I’ve met, and he throws so much,” IU star receiver Charlie Becker said about Hoover. “I don’t know how he does it; my arm would fall off. He texts me probably every day asking if we want to throw, just to be able to build that connection, which is good. As soon as last season was over, me and Josh were texting. We had a little break, so he was like, ‘As soon as you guys get back, let’s get right to it’. After every workout, we’ve been throwing and just trying to build that connection that me and Fernando (Mendoza) had.”

One of Hoover’s go-to targets this season, Michigan State transfer receiver Nick Marsh, is listed at No. 6. Across two seasons in East Lansing, Marsh compiled 100 receptions for 1,311 yards and nine touchdowns. Lauded as one of the most underrated players in college football due to the Spartans’ lack of success, Marsh is ready to be a catalyst for the Hoosiers’ second consecutive National Championship. Marsh went viral earlier this offseason for wearing gold cleats to practice, which was deemed a big no-no by coach Curt Cignetti.

“I didn’t love those gold shoes he came out in today. He learned what getting your ass ripped is all about. I don’t know if that happened to him very often at Michigan State,” Cignetti said in March. “That was before practice started. That was a wake-up call. But, no, he’s really worked hard. Done a great job for us.”

Jordan Seaton was one of the most high-profile transfers in the Portal this offseason after making the decision to depart Deion Sanders‘ Colorado program. New head coach Lane Kiffin hauled in Seaton as part of his stellar class, and he will be playing his (likely) final season of college football in Baton Rouge. The IMG Academy alum was named a Big 12 Honorable Mention in 2024 and was named Second Team All-Big 12 in 2025. He was also a Freshman All-American in 2024.

Seaton will be blocking for Sam Leavitt, who also entrusted his career in Kiffin. Leavitt and Seaton have teamed up in an effort to bring LSU back to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019, when Joe Burrow and co. led the Tigers to an undefeated season and a National Championship.

Miami DE Damon Wilson II is one of two Hurricanes on this list. Miami has always been an attractive destination for portal players and recruits. However, its really enjoyed a boost this offseason following its run to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Wilson II, a projected First Round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, was named Second Team All-SEC at Missouri in 2025. The Venice, Fla. native recorded 23 tackles, nine sacks, and one interception. His career began at Georgia, where he racked up 3.5 sacks and 24 tackles across his freshman and sophomore campaigns.

“[Miami‘s hunger] is higher than ever before,” Mario Cristobal said on ACC PM earlier this month. “Our team is more focused and more driven. Its player led, but also led by a staff that understands that just because we achieved some really great things last year, we’re not going to automatically pick up in the same spot. We have to get back to work, work at a certain level to make it a reality.”

The newest Oregon Duck, safety Koi Perich, became known nationally by college football fans due to his highly talented player in EA Sports’ College Football video game. Now, he’ll have a chance to shine on the field for Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks, as they look to break through the glass ceiling and finally win a National Championship.

Perich was named a Second Team All-American in 2024, and has earned All-Big Ten honors across the past two seasons. Across two years at Minnesota, Perich compiled 128 tackles, six interceptions, four pass deflections, and one sack. On a bigger platform, Perich is sure to take the next leap into superstardom.

Finally, Miami (OH) transfer OLB Adam Trick rounds out this list. Trick committed to Texas Tech, as the Red Raiders seek a second consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff. The Dayton, Oh. native dominated across his past two seasons of MAC play. He recorded 96 tackles, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions. Texas Tech‘s 2025 run was fueled by its strong defense, led by No. 2 pick David Bailey. With Trick in the mix, the Red Raiders are poised to once again dominate in the Big 12 Conference. Their success this season will truly come down to whether or not Brendan Sorsby will be eligible to play. If not, Will Hammond will have to over perform in his spot if Sorsby cannot play.