ESPN names 10 favorite ACC transfers for 2026 football season

An ESPN college football writer just named his 10 favorite ACC transfers for the 2026 season. While the ACC is not as strong as the Big Ten or the SEC, the conference will feature some interesting players on new teams.

Miami, which played in the College Football Playoff (CFP) national championship game last year, will likely be the favorite to win the ACC this fall. And to make sure that happens, they added some transfers that will make an immediate impact.

But there could be another ACC team that goes on a title run based on the moves they made during the offseason. Georgia Tech has added a couple of players who made it on the top transfers list.

So who are the top ACC transfers this year? Here’s a look at the list compiled by ESPN’s Bill Connelly.

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QB Darian Mensah – Miami

With Carson Beck moving on to the NFL, Miami was in need of a quarterback. Darian Mensah entered the transfer portal in late January and committed to play for the Hurricanes shortly after.

In 2025, Mensah played for Duke and helped the team win the ACC championship. In 14 games, Mensah threw for 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns.

DT Zion Wilson – Virginia

Virginia competed for the ACC title last season and looks to make another run this year. Adding Zion Wilson helps, who spent the last five years at East Carolina.

Wilson had a standout season with the Pirates in 2025. He was selected to the All-AAC First Team after collecting 42 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and seven sacks.

RB Evan Dickens – Boston College

Boston College is in need of playmakers, and Evan Dickens could be a player who can provide offensive firepower. Dickens began his college football career at Georgia Tech before joining Liberty last year.

In his one season with the Flames, Dickens rushed for 1,339 yards and 16 touchdowns on 229 carries. He was named to the All-CUSA First Team and the Group of Five All-America Second Team.

CB Jaquez White – Virginia Tech

New head coach James Franklin brought a lot of former Penn State players and commits to Virginia Tech. That’s not the case with Jaquez White, who joined the Hokies after playing at Troy.

White was at Troy for one season and made the most of it. In 14 games with 12 starts, White tallied 67 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and three interceptions.

LB Chris Jones – Florida State

Florida State struggled in 2025, and the team hopes that transfers like Chris Jones can help turn things around. Jones joined the Seminoles after playing for Southern Miss last year.

During his time at Southern Miss, Jones played in 22 games with 13 starts in two seasons. He registered 180 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one interception.

RB Justice Haynes – Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech will have a new look on offense with former Yellow Jackets QB George Godsey being hired as the new offensive coordinator. Justice Haynes comes in after spending the 2025 season at Michigan.

Haynes only played in seven games last year due to injuries but still made an impact. In those seven games, Haynes rushed for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns.

DE Damon Wilson II – Miami

Rueben Bain Jr. has moved on to the NFL, which has led to Miami adding more depth at pass rusher. Enter Damon Wilson, who made an impact during his time at Missouri.

Wilson played for Georgia in 2023 and 2024 before joining Missouri last year. He was selected to the All-SEC Second Team in 2025 after posting 23 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and nine sacks.

QB Alberto Mendoza – Georgia Tech

Haynes King did some great things as Georgia Tech’s quarterback over the last three seasons. Yellow Jackets fans are hoping that Alberto Mendoza can make the same impact as King, who was named the ACC Player of the Year in 2025.

Mendoza will have a chance to be the starting QB after being the backup at Indiana last year. He is the younger brother of national champion QB and Heisman winner Alberto Mendoza.

WR Cooper Barkate – Miami

It’s clear Miami is ready to make another national run, as this is the third Hurricanes transfer on the list. Cooper Barkate is looking to do big things in South Florida after turning heads at Duke.

That’s right, Barkate joins Mensah at Miami after the two did damage with the Blue Devils last year. Barkate was a dangerous receiver in 2025, catching 72 passes for 1,106 yards and seven touchdowns.

OL Jimarion McCrimon – NC State

NC State finished the 2025 season with an 8-5 record and 4-4 in ACC play. The addition of Jimarion McCrimon will help strengthen the offensive line, which should lead to more opportunities for QB CJ Bailey to make big plays.

McCrimon joined NC State after spending the last two seasons at East Carolina. In 2025, McCrimon played in 12 games with seven starts and allowed just one sack and two penalties.