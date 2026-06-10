ESPN names 10 favorite Big 12 football transfers of 2026

The 2026 college football season is approaching, and ESPN has named its 10 favorite Big 12 transfers. This comes after Texas Tech won the conference title last year and reached the College Football Playoff.

Texas Tech has been in the news a lot recently, largely because of Brendan Sorsby. It’s not clear how much he will play this year, but he will have one dangerous weapon who is on ESPN’s list.

There are also a couple more wide receivers and a quarterback who had a big 2025 season. Here’s a look at ESPN’s 10 favorite Big 12 transfers compiled by Bill Connelly.

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Lampron should help the Colorado defense that allowed 30.5 points per game last year. Connelly said that Lampron is a “tackling-machine linebacker” who has an “amazing middle name.”

Lampron played at Bowling Green last year and recorded 119 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. He was selected to the All-MAC First Team and was the only player to finish with over 100 tackles and 15 tackles for loss.

Cook wanted to play for head coach Rich Rodriguez this fall because he played for him at Jacksonville State last year. Connelly said Cook will try to give the Mountaineers’ run game a “much-needed shot in the arm.”

In 2025, Cook led the nation in rushing with 1,659 yards on 295 carries. He was named the Conference USA Newcomer of the Year and was a finalist for the Earl Campbell Award.

Connelly believes that Gregory will shine at Kansas State after having a strong redshirt freshman season at Oklahoma State. He will look to help a defense that surrendered 26.7 points per contest last year.

In his one season at Oklahoma State, Gregory recorded 27 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and four sacks. He was named the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year and was selected to the All-Big 12 Third Team.

Trick was not brought in to replace David Bailey’s production because that’s asking a lot. However, he can (and likely will) be a highly productive linebacker for the Red Raiders.

In 2025, Trick notched 14.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks at Miami (Ohio). He joins a Texas Tech defense that was ranked No. 1in the Big 12 in scoring defense last year.

“Few portal quarterbacks are more tested and proven” than Barnett, Connelly said. He joins UCF after leading James Madison to a Sun Belt title and a CFP appearance.

Last season, Barnett threw for 2,806 yards, rushed for 729 yards and created 38 combined touchdowns. His production led to him being named the Sun Belt Player of the Year.

WR Kam Perry, Colorado

Perry looks to do big things on a bigger stage after making big plays for Miami (Ohio) last year. Connelly calls Perry “Mr. Big Play,” and he will have plenty of opportunities to keep that name at Colorado.

In 2025, Perry caught 43 passes for 976 yards and six touchdowns. The production led to Perry being named to the All-MAC First Team.

Baylor was in need of improving its defense, and it has done that with the addition of Wheeler. After being part of an Indiana team that won the national title, Wheeler will help a Baylor defense that allowed nearly 33 points per game.

Last year, Wheeler recorded 31 tackles and four tackles for loss. He helped the Hoosiers have an undefeated season.

WR Malcolm Simmons, Texas Tech

With Texas adding WR Cam Coleman, Texas Tech made the move by adding Simmons. The Red Raiders are looking to remain on top of the Big 12 after winning the conference last year.

Speaking of last year, Simmons caught 25 passes for 457 yards and three touchdowns at Auburn last year. He also served as Auburn’s primary punt returner.

In 2025, Iowa State ranked in the middle of the Big 12 in passing offense (221.4 yards per game). Cyclones are hoping that the addition of Omari Hayes will make them more explosive in the air.

Last fall, Hayes played in all 14 games and caught 39 passes for 515 yards and one touchdown at Tulane. He also spent time at Florida Atlantic from 2022 to 2024.

LB Mekhi Mason, Kansas State

Kansas State was not done with its defense after adding Gregory. The Wildcats also added Mason, who had a standout 2025 season at Louisiana Tech.

In that season, Mason recorded 68 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and four passes defended. The Conference USA coaches selected him to the All-CUSA Second Team.