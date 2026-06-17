ESPN names 10 favorite Big Ten football transfers of 2026

The transfer portal continues to reshape college football, and the Big Ten once again loaded up on talent entering the 2026 season. Bearing that in mind, ESPN’s Bill Connelly revealed his 10 favorite transfer additions in the conference.

He highlighted impact players at quarterback, running back, defensive line and the secondary. Per usual, several programs hoping to contend for the College Football Playoff leaned heavily on the portal this offseason.

Meanwhile, others added proven stars capable of immediately transforming their teams. Nearly every corner of the conference is represented. Here are Connelly’s favorite Big Ten transfers heading into the 2026 season.

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Connelly believes Indiana found another difference-maker at quarterback with the addition of Josh Hoover. The former TCU standout arrives in Bloomington with 9,629 career passing yards and 71 touchdown passes.

Connelly noted he actually likes Hoover more at this stage than he liked Fernando Mendoza a year ago. Replacing a Heisman winner won’t be easy, but Curt Cignetti landed one of the most experienced quarterbacks available.

Wisconsin turned to Old Dominion transfer Colton Joseph to revive its offense. Joseph accounted for 34 total touchdowns last season while producing more than 3,300 combined passing and rushing yards.

Connelly called the Monarchs’ offense one of his favorites in the country in 2025. He believes Joseph has the potential to become a program-changing addition for Luke Fickell.

One of several James Madison players who followed Bob Chesney to UCLA, Wayne Knight brings proven production to the Bruins. He totaled 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns last season.

Knight surpassed 100 yards from scrimmage 12 times during his two seasons under Chesney. Connelly expects the running back to remain a centerpiece of the offense.

Oregon struck again in the transfer portal by landing former Minnesota safety Koi Perich. Last season, the Ducks benefited greatly from adding Dillion Thieneman, and Connelly sees a similar impact from Perich.

He recorded 82 tackles while also excelling on special teams with a 26.3-yard kick return average. His versatility should fit perfectly in Eugene.

Michigan added one of the portal’s top pass rushers in John Henry Daley. Before suffering a torn Achilles late last season at Utah, Daley produced multiple tackles for loss in five games.

Connelly called him an early breakout star in 2025. His recovery has progressed quickly, and he is expected to participate fully in fall camp.

Matt Campbell brought several former Iowa State players with him to Penn State, but Connelly singled out Marcus Neal Jr. as a future star. The safety recorded two interceptions and 12 tackles behind the line of scrimmage last season.

His ability to play both near the line of scrimmage and in coverage makes him especially valuable. Penn State hopes he becomes a leader in the secondary.

Connelly admitted he has a soft spot for productive FCS players, and Lendon Phillips Jr. certainly fits the bill. The former South Dakota star generated 2,116 yards from scrimmage while averaging 6.5 yards per carry.

Iowa hopes his production translates immediately to the Big Ten. Phillips gives Kirk Ferentz another physical presence in the backfield.

Ohio State addressed key needs in the secondary by adding former Duke safety Terry Moore. Although he missed time last season with a torn ACL, Moore was one of the ACC’s best defenders in 2024.

He totaled four interceptions, five pass breakups and six tackles for loss. Connelly praised Ryan Day for landing one of the nation’s top defensive backs.

Another former James Madison standout joining Bob Chesney at UCLA, Sahir West enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2025. The redshirt freshman finished with 16 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

His biggest performance came in the Sun Belt championship game when he recorded five tackles for loss and three sacks. Connelly believes West could become one of the conference’s most disruptive defenders.

Purdue landed one of the nation’s most versatile defenders in former FIU standout Mister Clark. He lined up at nickel, safety and linebacker while leading the Panthers with 12 pass breakups.

Clark also recorded three interceptions and six tackles for loss. Connelly praised his ability to impact games in multiple ways.