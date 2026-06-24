ESPN names 10 favorite SEC football transfers of 2026

The transfer portal once again reshaped the SEC entering the 2026 season. With that in mind, ESPN analyst Bill Connelly revealed his 10 favorite transfer additions across the conference, highlighting several players he believes could make immediate impacts.

Texas and LSU dominated the list, combining for seven of the selections. Auburn and Missouri also landed multiple players who caught Connelly’s attention.

From quarterbacks to linebackers and offensive linemen, the list features talent at nearly every position. Here’s a closer look at the players Connelly singled out heading into the season.

Connelly believes Texas may have upgraded at linebacker despite losing Anthony Hill Jr. and Liona Lefau. The former Pitt standout recorded 15 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions last season.

Biles consistently found the football and made plays behind the line of scrimmage. He projects as another key piece of Texas’ defense in 2026.

Brown followed his head coach from USF to Auburn after a massive season. He accounted for 42 total touchdowns while piling up more than 4,200 combined passing and rushing yards.

Connelly is especially high on Brown’s dual-threat ability. The Tigers hope he can elevate the offense immediately.

Texas attacked its rushing issues aggressively in the portal, and Raleek Brown was one of the major additions. Brown averaged 6.1 yards per carry at Arizona State and showed explosive ability with the ball in his hands.

His physical running style also stood out to Connelly. He gives the Longhorns another dangerous weapon alongside Arch Manning.

Smothers joins Brown in Austin after a productive stint at NC State. Connelly praised his physicality, noting he averaged 4.4 yards after contact per carry.

Texas expects him to help revive the ground game in 2026. The Longhorns now boast one of the deepest backfields in the SEC.

Coleman flashed elite potential during his time at Auburn despite inconsistent quarterback play. The former five-star prospect stands 6-foot-3 and brings big-play ability to Texas.

Connelly believes catching passes from Arch Manning could unlock his full potential. Health and consistency will be key.

The former Colorado tackle heads to Baton Rouge after allowing zero sacks last season. Connelly noted Seaton’s remarkably low blown-block rate of just 1.1%.

LSU views him as a cornerstone addition up front. His arrival should strengthen Lane Kiffin’s offense in Year 1.

Leavitt gives LSU another experienced quarterback after starring at Arizona State. Injuries slowed him in 2025, but Connelly pointed to his outstanding 2024 season as evidence of his upside.

Lane Kiffin personally helped recruit him to Baton Rouge. If healthy, Leavitt could thrive in LSU’s system.

Brown emerged as one of the most explosive receivers in the portal after transferring from Kansas State. He averaged 3.0 yards per route run and produced numerous big plays.

Connelly believes Brown could become a major weapon in LSU’s passing attack. He joins an overhauled receiving corps under Kiffin.

Sigler arrives from Arkansas State after recording eight tackles for loss and five sacks. Despite weighing more than 300 pounds, he consistently disrupted opposing offenses.

Connelly believes his production should translate well to SEC competition. Auburn expects him to bolster the defensive front.

Missouri turned to Woodyard to help replace departed linebacker Josiah Trotter. The veteran defender made tackles on nearly 15 percent of his snaps last season.

At 245 pounds, he brings size and physicality to the middle of the Tigers’ defense. Connelly sees him as a seamless fit in Eli Drinkwitz’s scheme.