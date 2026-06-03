ESPN names five best ACC football games of 2026 season

ESPN has just named its five best ACC football games of the 2026 season. This comes a few months after Miami reached the College Football Playoff (CFP) championship game in January.

Miami has a chance to make a run at the title again because of the talent the team added this offseason and the players returning from last year. And there are two Miami games ESPN is looking at that could be one of the most compelling ACC games of the year.

But if there is one ACC team that has caught ESPN’s eye, it’s Clemson. Yes, the Tigers had a disappointing 2025 season, but ESPN believes the Tigers’ 2026 season can be promising. Here’s a look at the five best ACC games from ESPN’s Bill Connelly.

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SMU at Louisville (Sept. 19)

Believe it or not, this will be Louisville’s first Saturday game of the year. The Cardinals will start the year against Ole Miss on Sunday in Week 1 and will then play Villanova on Friday in Week 2.

SMU finished 9-4 and 6-2 in the ACC last year. Louisville also went 9-4 but had a 4-4 record in conference play.

Miami at Clemson (Oct 3)

The time for this game won’t be announced until a week or two before the game, but depending on how both teams start the year, it could be an 8 p.m. ET start in Death Valley. Clemson is looking to bounce back after finishing 7-6 last year.

This will be the first legit test of the season for Miami. The Hurricanes will play Stanford, Florida A&M, and Wake Forest before taking on the Tigers.

Virginia Tech at Clemson (Oct. 24)

James Franklin and Virginia Tech will be in the thick of their ACC schedule when they face Clemson in late October. And based on the Hokies’ first seven games of the year, they could come into the Clemson game with one or two losses.

The same thing can be said for Clemson. Likely, the Tigers won’t beat LSU in the season opener, but that could be the only loss they have before hosting Virginia Tech, depending on how the Miami game goes.

Clemson at Florida State (Oct. 31)

This is a big game for multiple reasons. Clemson and Florida State could not get anything going last year, and a win for either team could give them momentum heading into November.

After going 13-1 and undefeated in ACC play in 2023, Florida State has won just seven games in the last two seasons. If the Seminoles start slow in 2026 and lose to Clemson at home, head coach Mike Norvell might not be the coach on Nov. 1.

Miami at Notre Dame (Nov. 7)

As Connelly said in his list, “Yes. YES. I want it.” Notre Dame isn’t part of the ACC, but the team isn’t associated with a conference, and the Fighting Irish are playing five other ACC opponents this season.

Notre Dame is looking to get revenge on Miami after losing to the Hurricanes in last year’s opener. That loss was costly because the CFP committee chose Miami over Notre Dame to compete in the playoffs.