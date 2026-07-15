ESPN names five best ACC football games of 2026 season

The 2026 college football season is right around the corner, and ESPN has named the five best ACC games this fall. Bill Connelly compiled the list, and he determined the games by the highest combined SP+ ratings for both teams and a projected scoring margin under eight points.

The most featured team on the list is Clemson. Connelly believes the Tigers will be improved in 2026, and they are featured on the list three times.

But there is one ACC game in November that everyone will be watching. Here’s a look at the five best ACC football games for the 2026 season from ESPN.

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SMU at Louisville (Sept. 19)

This might be one of the best matchups in all of college football for the entire season. Both teams finished near the top of the ACC last year and expect to take a big step forward this fall.

In 2025, SMU finished 9-4 and 6-2 in ACC play. Louisville also finished 9-4, but finished 4-4 in the conference.

Miami at Clemson (Oct. 3)

Clemson will have a big test when it takes on a Miami team that came close to winning a national title in 2025. The interesting thing is that the Tigers will start the year with a road contest against LSU, so they will already be tested in a big way.

If Clemson defeats LSU, the team will likely be undefeated when it takes on Miami. The Hurricanes should have a perfect record, as their opponents before the Clemson game are Stanford, Florida A&M, Wake Forest, and Central Michigan.

Virginia Tech at Clemson (Oct. 24)

Along with facing LSU and Miami, Clemson will take on a new-look Virginia Tech team. The Hokies have James Franklin as their head coach and look to improve after finishing 3-9 last year.

If the Virginia Tech players buy into Franklin’s philosophy, the team should have a strong record heading into the Clemson game. The Hokies’ opponents before the matchup are VMI, Old Dominion, Maryland, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Cal, and Georgia Tech.

Clemson at Florida State (Oct. 31)

Connelly believes Clemson is the ACC’s X-factor for the 2026 season. If the Tigers don’t make a run at the ACC title, they will likely determine which teams will be there.

This Halloween matchup is a must-win for Florida State. Mike Norvell may need to win at least eight games to keep his job after this season.

Miami at Notre Dame (Nov. 7)

This is a no-brainer, as both teams look poised to reach the College Football Playoff. Last year, Miami took down Notre Dame, and that led to the Fighting Irish missing the CFP.

One thing to note is that last year’s contest was on Aug. 31. With this year’s game being on the final month of the regular season, both teams could have a perfect record if they play up to their expectations.