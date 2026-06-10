ESPN names five best Big 12 football games of 2026 season

We are getting closer to the 2026 college football season, and ESPN has named its five favorite games from the Big 12 Conference. This comes as Texas Tech QB Brenden Sorsby was made eligible to play for the team this year.

Sorsby will miss at least the first two games, but Texas Tech should have enough to contend in the conference. The Red Raiders will have their share of competition, as teams such as BYU and Houston look ready to make a run at the Big 12 title.

And one of these teams will likely be in multiple big games this season. Here’s a look at the projected five best games compiled by ESPN’s Bill Connelly.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Arizona at BYU (Sept. 12)

Last year’s contest was compelling, as BYU defeated Arizona in overtime. A win will set the tone for either team for the rest of the year.

After BYU’s win over Arizona, the team finished the season at 12-2 and was a game away from reaching the College Football Playoff. Arizona won its last five games of the regular season and finished the year 9-4.

BYU at TCU (Oct. 3)

This could end up being one of the best games of the season when it’s all said and done. Both teams are on the rise, especially TCU, as the team added Harvard transfer QB Jaden Craig to the roster.

In 2025, TCU went 9-4 and finished seventh in the Big 12 with a 5-4 record. The Horned Frogs have finished 9-4 the last two seasons after going 5-7 in 2023.

BYU at Utah (Nov. 7)

To put it plain and simple, it’s the Holy War. No matter how BYU and Utah look during a season, this game means a lot to nearly everyone in the state of Utah.

The good news for both fanbases is BYU and Utah should be in good spots when they take the field in early November. While BYU went 12-2 last year, Utah was right behind the Cougars with an 11-2 record.

Utah at Arizona (Nov. 14)

Right after Utah takes part in the Holy War, it will then travel to Tucson, Arizona, to face the Wildcats. The two teams will get back together after missing each other in 2025.

Arizona was right with Utah last season in the Big 12 standings. The Wildcats finished the year with a 9-4 record and 6-3 in conference play.

Utah at TCU (Nov. 21)

Utah will likely have a tough November. This stretch of games could make or break the Utes’ chances of earning a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The last time Utah and TCU battled was in 2024. In that game, TCU earned a 13-7 road victory over the Utes.