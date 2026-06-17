ESPN names five best Big Ten football games of 2026 season

The Big Ten once again figures to be one of college football’s most entertaining conferences in 2026. With national contenders spread throughout the league, several games could have major implications on both the conference championship race and the College Football Playoff picture.

With that in mind, ESPN’s Bill Connelly identified his five best Big Ten matchups of the upcoming season using SP+ ratings and projected scoring margins. Connelly selected games featuring the highest combined SP+ ratings while projecting margins of fewer than eight points.

The result is a slate loaded with heavyweight clashes and potential elimination games. Here are the five conference games Connelly believes fans should circle this fall.

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First, Connelly called this matchup one of the first truly massive conference games of the season. Penn State could establish itself as a legitimate dark horse contender with a victory at home.

USC enters the game following matchups against Oregon and Washington, making the stakes even higher. Depending on how the season unfolds, both teams could already be fighting to stay alive in the title race.

Last season’s Big Ten Championship Game delivered plenty of drama, and Connelly expects another huge showdown between the Buckeyes and Hoosiers. Indiana enters the year as the defending national champion after its remarkable rise under Curt Cignetti.

Ohio State, meanwhile, begins the season atop Connelly’s national SP+ rankings. The winner could gain a major advantage in the conference race.

Oct. 24: Indiana at Michigan

Indiana faces another difficult challenge one week later with a trip to Ann Arbor. Connelly noted that the Hoosiers successfully navigated tough road tests last season and will be asked to do so again.

Michigan enters 2026 with Kyle Whittingham leading a motivated group looking to reestablish itself among the conference elite. The Wolverines could bring plenty of emotion and urgency into the matchup.

According to Connelly, only two Big Ten teams have posted winning records against Ohio State during the current decade, Michigan and Oregon. The Ducks have become one of the few programs capable of consistently challenging the Buckeyes.

Ohio State will host both rivals during the final month of the regular season. This showdown could ultimately determine the conference championship favorite.

Nov. 21: Indiana at Washington

Connelly described this game as a potential sleeper with enormous implications. Washington remains one of the biggest mysteries in the conference entering the season.

If the Huskies develop into contenders, this matchup could carry Playoff significance. Late-season Big Ten games often deliver surprises, and Connelly believes this one could become much bigger than many expect.