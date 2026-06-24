ESPN names five best SEC football games of 2026 season

The SEC schedule is loaded once again in 2026. With that in mind, ESPN’s Bill Connelly identified five conference matchups that stand above the rest.

Using his SP+ projections, Connelly selected games featuring the highest combined team ratings with projected spreads under eight points. Several of the contests could have direct implications on the SEC Championship race and College Football Playoff picture.

LSU, Texas and Georgia all appear multiple times on the list, showing just how difficult their schedules will be. Here’s a closer look at the five SEC games Connelly believes fans should circle on the calendar.

Connelly believes this showdown in Baton Rouge could carry major SEC Championship implications. Texas A&M enters the season projected as one of the conference’s top teams, while LSU begins a new era under Lane Kiffin.

Although LSU’s earlier trip to Ole Miss brings plenty of storylines, Connelly views this matchup as potentially even bigger in the conference race. A win here could provide an early boost toward a playoff berth.

Oct. 10: Georgia at Alabama

Georgia and Alabama meet again in one of college football’s premier rivalries. Connelly referenced the thrilling last meeting in Tuscaloosa and hopes this year’s matchup delivers similar drama.

Both programs enter the season with national championship aspirations. Another instant classic wouldn’t surprise anyone.

These teams became familiar with each other last season after meeting twice. Their first matchup helped determine the SEC Championship participants, while the second decided a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Connelly also noted that Ole Miss coach Pete Golding remains unbeaten against Kirby Smart. With both teams projected near the top of the SEC again, the stakes should once again be enormous.

Nov. 14: Texas at LSU

Texas faces one of the toughest schedules in the country, and this road trip to Baton Rouge is part of a brutal closing stretch. Arch Manning and the Longhorns will face another hostile SEC environment against Lane Kiffin’s Tigers.

Both teams are projected inside the conference’s top tier entering the year. This matchup could have major playoff implications late in the season.

The regular season concludes with one of college football’s fiercest rivalries. Texas and Texas A&M could both enter the game with SEC Championship and playoff hopes still alive.

Connelly noted that Texas finishes the year with three straight road games against elite opponents. If history is any indication, plenty of drama should be expected when the Longhorns and Aggies meet again.