ESPN NBA Draft insider claims Wizards could consider Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer at No. 1 overall

It seems like the Washington Wizards have a good problem at No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft coming this week. There are three realistic options for the Wizards’ top selection: Darryn Peterson (Kansas), AJ Dybantsa (BYU) and Cameron Boozer (Duke).

The top two mentioned have been the conversation starters, but Boozer’s recent rise has come into focus now per ESPN’s Bobby Marks. When looking at this deep draft, it’s hard to go wrong with any of those players.

The Wizards are in the process of remaking the franchise and perhaps the No. 1 overall pick could send them in the right direction. THey have to choose wisely, but it’s hard to make the incorrect decision in this year’s NBA Draft.

“Well, this is a top heavy draft right now, and I think when you look at it, there’s three players I think you can consider at number one,” Marks said on SportsCenter. “When you look at Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, that is something, that’s a good problem to have. And I think when you look at Peterson here, (6-foot-6) guard, the ultimate shot maker, I think he’s being overlooked defensively, what he can do on that end of the court. Yes, there was, it was an uneven year at Kansas here, but I have him No. 1 on my board right now.

“And then you look at Dybantsa, a (6-foot-9) 215 pounds, a terror in transition, has gotten a lot better from the three as far as that’s something he’s worked on in the offseason. And then Boozer, the most complete offensive player out of the three here … A good problem to have if you are the Washington Wizards.”

There’s been a lot of hype around Peterson despite conflicting reports of what actually went down at Kansas. He missed some time and some pointed at his conditioning, but he told ESPN he was dealing with severe cramping as a result of increased creatine levels.

Dybantsa was considered the top prospect in the NBA Draft for pretty much the entire college basketball season. But as the process goes, others come into the picture, like Peterson and Boozer.

Boozer, the son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, had a lot of hype around him going to Duke. While he’s the least likely of the bunch to go first, there’s still a shot as far as Marks is concerned.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 23rd and 24th. The event takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.