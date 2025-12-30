ESPN predicts final score of all four College Football Playoff Quarterfinal games

ESPN predicted the final score of all four College Football Playoff quarterfinal games ahead of New Year’s Eve. Adam Rittenberg updated the picks as the matchups were officially set after the first round.

Two of the four road teams, Miami and Alabama, won in the first round to advance. And funny enough, only three of the four teams with a first round bye are favored. Oregon is the lone favorite in the quarterfinals that played a game already.

So without further ado, let’s dive into ESPN’s College Football Playoff predictions for the second round. The winners advance to the final four!

Miami vs. Ohio State – Cotton Bowl

Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

The Hurricanes used a lot of defense to beat Texas A&M 10-3 in the first round. Now, they get last year’s champions. But this offense will be harder to handle.

ESPN has the Buckeyes advancing in the College Football Playoff in a one-score game. Perhaps Miami doesn’t have enough to keep up with the likes of Julian Sayin, Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate.

Spread/Total via BetMGM: Ohio State (-9.5), 40.5 points

ESPN final score prediction: Ohio State 27, Miami 20

Oregon vs. Texas Tech – Orange Bowl

Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Jan. 1 at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Arguably the most intriguing matchup of the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. Oregon beat down James Madison in the first round at home, despite JMU’s second rally.

Texas Tech has a stifling defense and won the Big 12 this year, earning a first round bye in their first CFP appearance. The Ducks are the favorite here, but ESPN likes the Red Raiders by a hair, advancing to the semifinals.

Spread/Total via BetMGM: Oregon (-2.5), 51.5 points

ESPN final score prediction: Texas Tech 23, Oregon 20

Alabama vs. Indiana – Rose Bowl

Jan. 1 at 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Indiana being a favorite over Alabama in the College Football Playoff seems like a fever dream. Well, it’s reality!

The Hoosiers are unbeaten and the Crimson Tide needed a comeback down 17-0 against Oklahoma to win. Still, Alabama showed moxie but they’re running into a freight train at the Rose Bowl, per ESPN’s predictions.

Spread/Total via BetMGM: Indiana (-7), 48.5 points

ESPN final score prediction: Indiana 24, Alabama 16

Ole Miss vs. Georgia – Sugar Bowl

Georgia coach Kirby Smart (Brett Davis / Imagn Images)

Jan. 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

We have a rematch here! Georgia beat Ole Miss the first time and it looks like they’ll do it again in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

This game concludes the round for the CFP, and the Rebels certainly have a shot, but the Bulldogs will be too much. Nice story for Pete Golding, but he’ll have to wait until next year for another crack at a title while Kirby Smart advances again.

Spread/Total via BetMGM: Georgia (-6.5), 55.5 points

ESPN final score prediction: Georgia 31, Ole Miss 21